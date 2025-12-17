Quantum computers have the potential to solve some valuable scientific problems faster, more accurately, or more cost-effectively than any classical computer.

They haven’t reached this point yet, but when they do, they will have achieved what we call “quantum advantage,” a long sought scientific and engineering milestone that will mark the beginning of an exciting new era of computation. So, when will quantum advantage arrive? What methods are researchers and developers to enable their search for advantage? How will we know when it gets here? In this episode of The Coherence Times, we sit down with IBM Principal Research Scientist Abhinav Kandala to discover how, and when, quantum computers will beat classical computers.

