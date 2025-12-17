When will quantum computers beat classical computers?

Watch the full episode
Quantum computers' potential

Quantum computers have the potential to solve some valuable scientific problems faster, more accurately, or more cost-effectively than any classical computer.

They haven’t reached this point yet, but when they do, they will have achieved what we call “quantum advantage,” a long sought scientific and engineering milestone that will mark the beginning of an exciting new era of computation. So, when will quantum advantage arrive? What methods are researchers and developers to enable their search for advantage? How will we know when it gets here? In this episode of The Coherence Times, we sit down with IBM Principal Research Scientist Abhinav Kandala to discover how, and when, quantum computers will beat classical computers. 

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely the views of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
Visit The Coherence Times website
Listen on Apple Podcasts Spotify podcasts YouTube Casted

You might also like

Learn more about the IBM approach to quantum computing

Abstract white and light blue background with a soft, blurred effect
IBM Quantum Platform

Get access to IBM quantum computers, Qiskit documentation, and learning resources all in one place.
Illustration of lines, rectangles, and squares in a technologically inspired pattern
The dawn of quantum advantage

Together with our partners, IBM is exploring potential quantum advantages.
Simple Illustration of three stacked books and a pencil
Learn quantum computing

Browse free courses and modules to help you get started on your quantum computing journey.
3D render of a circle with a soft background including shades of pink, purple and blue
What is quantum computing?

Learn more about the key terms, approaches and disciplines that are foundational to the field.

Continue learning

What is a QPU (quantum processing unit)?

A quantum processing unit (QPU) is a type of state-of-the-art processing hardware that uses qubits (quantum bits) to solve complex problems by using quantum mechanics.

 What is quantum-centric supercomputing?

A quantum-centric supercomputer is a next-generation connection of a quantum computer with a classical supercomputer that uses error mitigation and error correction algorithms to yield results in practical runtimes.

 What is a qubit?

The term “qubit” is attributed to American theoretical physicist Benjamin Schumacher. Continue reading.

Latest podcast episodes

Podcasts

Listen to engaging discussions with tech leaders. Watch the latest episodes.

 Listen to all IBM Think podcasts
Security Intelligence podcast album art
React2Shell makes waves, WormGPT falls flat and the latest threat to your Gmail account
Techsplainers by IBM - audio podcast album art
Part 1: What is MLOps?
The Coherence Times podcast album art
Inside Quantum Algorithms: Speedups, Hybrids & the Future
Mixture of Experts podcast album art
AI model analysis: Mistral 3, DeepSeek-V3.2 & Claude Opus 4.5
Security Intelligence podcast album art
Is your house secretly a botnet?
Transformers podcast artwork
From Elephants to AI Agents: A CXO Survival Guide
The Coherence Times podcast album art
Using quantum computers to uncover the mysteries of quantum physics
Techsplainers by IBM - audio podcast album art
What is a data breach?
Smart Talks with IBM podcast artwork
Unlocking Our Quantum Future
Transformers podcast artwork
Adaptability Quotient: The CIO edge in an AI world
Smart Talks with IBM podcast artwork
Creating Smarter Business with AI and Quantum
Mixture of Experts podcast album art
Why language models hallucinate, revisiting Amodei’s code prediction and AI in the job market
Follow us on your preferred platform

Follow us on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

 Subscribe to our playlist on YouTube