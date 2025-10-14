The Coherence Times

About the series

The Coherence Times podcast breaks down the wonderful world of quantum computing into foundational lessons exploring the challenges and the breakthroughs of this era-defining generational tech. 

In this podcast, our host Ryan Mandelbaum will speak to technologists, researchers and quantum leaders to uncover the intricacies of quantum. Watch to gain a deeper understanding of how this technology works and the tremendous potential quantum computing promises.

Tune in every other Tuesday at 7 AM Eastern Time (ET) to join the quantum journey.

Watch the first episode

From Quantum Weirdness to Quantum Simulations. Enter the weird world of quantum mechanics and learn how scientists are exploring its potential to create better chemistry simulations than ever before in this episode of The Coherence Times.

Ryan Mandelbaum, Editor in Chief, IBM Quantum & Qiskit, host of 'The coherence Times', a quantum podcast
About the host

Meet Ryan Mandelbaum, Editor-in-chief, IBM Quantum® and Qiskit®. We asked some questions to learn more about them and the podcast. The following answers offer a preview of what’s to come:

🎙️The Coherence Times (podcast): Ryan. So happy to have you as our host! For the listeners who want to get to know you better, how would you describe yourself in a sentence?
🐦 Ryan Mandelbaum (Host): Inside of me there are two wolves—one of them wants to understand the fundamental underpinnings of the universe and the other hopes to see a lot of rare birds.
🎙️The Coherence Times (podcast): Love it. From all the quantum realm... what is an idea from the quantum field that you relate to and why?
🐦 Ryan Mandelbaum (Host): I relate deeply to the concept of superposition—the idea that the universe innately allows particles to be in multiple states at once. I guess there are two wolves inside of every qubit, too—one is in the 0 state and one is in the 1 state (until you measure the qubit, that is).
🎙️The Coherence Times (podcast): Ryan, anything you want to share with the audience about what to expect this season?
🐦 Ryan Mandelbaum (Host): Sure. Listen to this podcast if you want to learn more about quantum and listen to me challenge some of the world’s smartest physicists to explain these topics so that anyone can understand them.

 

