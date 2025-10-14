The Coherence Times

Meet Ryan Mandelbaum, Editor-in-chief, IBM Quantum® and Qiskit®. We asked some questions to learn more about them and the podcast. The following answers offer a preview of what’s to come:

🎙️The Coherence Times (podcast): Ryan. So happy to have you as our host! For the listeners who want to get to know you better, how would you describe yourself in a sentence?

🐦 Ryan Mandelbaum (Host): Inside of me there are two wolves—one of them wants to understand the fundamental underpinnings of the universe and the other hopes to see a lot of rare birds.

🎙️The Coherence Times (podcast): Love it. From all the quantum realm... what is an idea from the quantum field that you relate to and why?

🐦 Ryan Mandelbaum (Host): I relate deeply to the concept of superposition—the idea that the universe innately allows particles to be in multiple states at once. I guess there are two wolves inside of every qubit, too—one is in the 0 state and one is in the 1 state (until you measure the qubit, that is).

🎙️The Coherence Times (podcast): Ryan, anything you want to share with the audience about what to expect this season?

🐦 Ryan Mandelbaum (Host): Sure. Listen to this podcast if you want to learn more about quantum and listen to me challenge some of the world’s smartest physicists to explain these topics so that anyone can understand them.