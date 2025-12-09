Using quantum computers to uncover the mysteries of quantum physics

Studying the quantum universe

One of the most promising application areas for quantum computers involves their ability to simulate the most fundamental behaviors of the tiny subatomic particles that make up the matter and forces that shape our universe. Because of their tiny size, these particles are subject to the complex and often counter-intuitive laws of quantum mechanics. Even the most powerful classical supercomputers struggle to simulate the behavior of these quantum-scale particles, but quantum computers—with their inherent ability to model quantum phenomena—are well-suited to the task. 
 
In this Coherence Times episode, we sit down with researchers from IBM and the University of the Basque Country to discuss their recent work using quantum computers to simulate the fundamental forces that glue particles together. This research could one day help physicists conduct sophisticated new kinds of research experiments with particle accelerators to help us understand the universe at its most basic level. 

  • 00:00 – Introduction
  • 1:53 – Studying the quantum universe
  • 12:27 – Using quantum for quantum

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely the views of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
