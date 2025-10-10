Quantum isn’t just weird physics—it’s the foundation of our universe and will soon be key to simulating nature in ways today’s computers can’t. In this Coherence Times episode, we cover the basics of quantum mechanics, from uncertainty to entanglement, before diving into why quantum simulations matter. Learn how chemists could one day use quantum computers to simulate molecules with unprecedented accuracy and discover what this means for the future of science.
The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely the views of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
Learn more about the IBM approach to quantum computing
IBM lays out a clear framework for realizing a large-scale, fault-tolerant quantum computer by 2029.
Together with our partners, IBM is exploring potential quantum advantages.
Browse free courses and modules to help you get started on your quantum computing journey.
Listen to engaging discussions with tech leaders. Watch the latest episodes.
A quantum processing unit (QPU) is a type of state-of-the-art processing hardware that uses qubits (quantum bits) to solve complex problems by using quantum mechanics.
A quantum-centric supercomputer is a next-generation connection of a quantum computer with a classical supercomputer that uses error mitigation and error correction algorithms to yield results in practical runtimes.
The term “qubit” is attributed to American theoretical physicist Benjamin Schumacher. Continue reading.
Follow us on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.