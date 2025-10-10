Quantum isn’t just weird physics—it’s the foundation of our universe and will soon be key to simulating nature in ways today’s computers can’t. In this Coherence Times episode, we cover the basics of quantum mechanics, from uncertainty to entanglement, before diving into why quantum simulations matter. Learn how chemists could one day use quantum computers to simulate molecules with unprecedented accuracy and discover what this means for the future of science.

00:00: Introduction

05:08: Basics of Quantum

15:45: How do we use quantum computers?

24:47: Quantum vs. classical computing

39:10: What could a world with quantum computing look like?

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely the views of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.