From Quantum Weirdness to Quantum Simulations

Quantum isn’t just weird physics—it’s the foundation of our universe and will soon be key to simulating nature in ways today’s computers can’t. In this Coherence Times episode, we cover the basics of quantum mechanics, from uncertainty to entanglement, before diving into why quantum simulations matter. Learn how chemists could one day use quantum computers to simulate molecules with unprecedented accuracy and discover what this means for the future of science.

  • 00:00: Introduction
  • 05:08: Basics of Quantum
  • 15:45: How do we use quantum computers?
  • 24:47: Quantum vs. classical computing
  • 39:10: What could a world with quantum computing look like?

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely the views of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
