Inside Quantum Computers: Superconductors, Scaling & the Future

What makes quantum computing different from classical computing? Why can’t we just build bigger supercomputers? In this episode of The Coherence Times, we explore how quantum computers unlock mathematics that classical machines can’t access. From superconductors and extreme cold to noise control and fabrication, we break down how quantum computers are built, why they matter, and what the future might look like when these machines scale.

  • 00:00 – Introduction 
  • 00:58 – Meet Oliver Dial, CTO, IBM Quantum
  • 02:32 – Quantum vs. Classical computing
  • 15:17 – Colder than space 
  • 25:15 – Building a quantum computer
  • 37:00 – Scaling and looking ahead

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely the views of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
