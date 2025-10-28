What makes quantum computing different from classical computing? Why can’t we just build bigger supercomputers? In this episode of The Coherence Times, we explore how quantum computers unlock mathematics that classical machines can’t access. From superconductors and extreme cold to noise control and fabrication, we break down how quantum computers are built, why they matter, and what the future might look like when these machines scale.

00:00 – Introduction

00:58 – Meet Oliver Dial, CTO, IBM Quantum

02:32 – Quantum vs. Classical computing

15:17 – Colder than space

25:15 – Building a quantum computer

37:00 – Scaling and looking ahead

