Inside Quantum Algorithms: Speedups, Hybrids & the Future

Watch the full episode
What are algorithms, and why are they so important to computing?

In this episode of The Coherence Times, we dive into the fascinating world of quantum algorithms and explore their complicated relationship with their classical counterparts. From the early “vacuum tube days” of quantum computational theory  to the sophisticated hybrid quantum-classical methods that are paving the way to quantum advantage, discover how researchers design, test, and validate new algorithms—and get a glimpse of what the future of computation could look like as they scale. 

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely the views of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
Visit The Coherence Times website
Listen on Apple Podcasts Spotify podcasts YouTube Casted

You might also like

Learn more about the IBM approach to quantum computing

Abstract white and light blue background with a soft, blurred effect
IBM Quantum Platform

Get access to IBM quantum computers, Qiskit documentation, and learning resources all in one place.
Illustration of lines, rectangles, and squares in a technologically inspired pattern
The dawn of quantum advantage

Together with our partners, IBM is exploring potential quantum advantages.
Simple Illustration of three stacked books and a pencil
Learn quantum computing

Browse free courses and modules to help you get started on your quantum computing journey.
3D render of a circle with a soft background including shades of pink, purple and blue
What is quantum computing?

Learn more about the key terms, approaches and disciplines that are foundational to the field.

Continue learning

What is a QPU (quantum processing unit)?

A quantum processing unit (QPU) is a type of state-of-the-art processing hardware that uses qubits (quantum bits) to solve complex problems by using quantum mechanics.

 What is quantum-centric supercomputing?

A quantum-centric supercomputer is a next-generation connection of a quantum computer with a classical supercomputer that uses error mitigation and error correction algorithms to yield results in practical runtimes.

 What is a qubit?

The term “qubit” is attributed to American theoretical physicist Benjamin Schumacher. Continue reading.

Latest podcast episodes

Podcasts

Listen to engaging discussions with tech leaders. Watch the latest episodes.

 Listen to all IBM Think podcasts
Mixture of Experts podcast album art
GPT-5.1 and Kimi K2: What ‘Thinking AI’ really means
The Coherence Times podcast album art
How to put a superconducting quantum computer in the cloud
Transformers podcast artwork
Adaptability Quotient: The CIO edge in an AI world
Techsplainers by IBM - audio podcast album art
What is agentic AI?
Security Intelligence podcast album art
AI slop in cybersecurity, OT security fails and lessons from the Louvre heist
Mixture of Experts podcast album art
1X NEO humanoid robot enters the home
Mixture of Experts podcast album art
What is agentic AI?
Security Intelligence podcast album art
How to break into an office: A social engineering expert talks physical security
Smart Talks with IBM podcast artwork
Creating Smarter Business with AI and Quantum
Transformers podcast artwork
The business case for multimodal AI and automation
The Coherence Times podcast album art
Inside Quantum Computers: Superconductors, Scaling & the Future
Mixture of Experts podcast album art
Why language models hallucinate, revisiting Amodei’s code prediction and AI in the job market
Follow us on your preferred platform

Follow us on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

 Subscribe to our playlist on YouTube