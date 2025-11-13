In this episode of The Coherence Times, we dive into the fascinating world of quantum algorithms and explore their complicated relationship with their classical counterparts. From the early “vacuum tube days” of quantum computational theory to the sophisticated hybrid quantum-classical methods that are paving the way to quantum advantage, discover how researchers design, test, and validate new algorithms—and get a glimpse of what the future of computation could look like as they scale.
The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely the views of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
Visit IBM Quantum
Learn more about Quantum Advantage Tracker
Learn more about the IBM approach to quantum computing
Get access to IBM quantum computers, Qiskit documentation, and learning resources all in one place.
Together with our partners, IBM is exploring potential quantum advantages.
Browse free courses and modules to help you get started on your quantum computing journey.
A quantum processing unit (QPU) is a type of state-of-the-art processing hardware that uses qubits (quantum bits) to solve complex problems by using quantum mechanics.
A quantum-centric supercomputer is a next-generation connection of a quantum computer with a classical supercomputer that uses error mitigation and error correction algorithms to yield results in practical runtimes.
The term “qubit” is attributed to American theoretical physicist Benjamin Schumacher. Continue reading.
Listen to engaging discussions with tech leaders. Watch the latest episodes.
Follow us on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.