Humans, partnerships & AI agents: Is your enterprise ready?

Ann Funai welcomes Miha Kralj, CTO of the IBM Consulting® Microsoft practice to explore how AI is reshaping enterprise technology. From digital workers and agentic AI to shifting talent pipelines and evolving software roles, this episode dives into the future of work and the skills needed to thrive.

Miha shares insights from his experience at IBM, Microsoft, AWS and Accenture. Highlights include how progressive companies are deploying AI agents to handle tasks like testing, documentation and code fixes—while traditional enterprises struggle to keep pace.

They also discuss the rise of low-code/no-code tools, the changing definition of software engineering and the growing need for resilient systems and cross-functional talent. Whether you’re a business leader, technologist or strategist, this episode offers a candid look at what’s next in enterprise transformation.

Chapters

00:00: Meet Miha Kralj, CTO of the Microsoft practice for IBM Consulting

04:25: Strategic and system integration partners

05:34: “Faster”: The business f-word impacting every innovation, organization and skilled workforce baseline

11:40: AI tools and adoption: Exploring start-up expectations and enterprise reluctance

13:39: Transforming mindsets around system architecture resiliency

15:57: Smarter business trends around AI

18:44: Today’s critical skills in software engineering and product development

21:55: IT academia, entry-level skills and the rise of the Universalist employee

30:55: Over-hyped speed and over-estimated technologies

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.