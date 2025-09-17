Humans, partnerships & AI agents: Is your enterprise ready?

17 September 2025
Ann Funai welcomes Miha Kralj, CTO of the IBM Consulting® Microsoft practice to explore how AI is reshaping enterprise technology. From digital workers and agentic AI to shifting talent pipelines and evolving software roles, this episode dives into the future of work and the skills needed to thrive.
Miha shares insights from his experience at IBM, Microsoft, AWS and Accenture. Highlights include how progressive companies are deploying AI agents to handle tasks like testing, documentation and code fixes—while traditional enterprises struggle to keep pace.
They also discuss the rise of low-code/no-code tools, the changing definition of software engineering and the growing need for resilient systems and cross-functional talent. Whether you’re a business leader, technologist or strategist, this episode offers a candid look at what’s next in enterprise transformation.
Chapters
The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.
Accelerate your digital transformation with IBM Consulting and Microsoft. Leverage the power of Microsoft technologies combined with IBM’s expertise to optimize operations, drive innovation, and achieve business growth.
As AI evolves from a technology initiative to a business-wide opportunity, CIOs must lead the charge, ensuring the right AI is applied to the right challenges.
Enhance innovation with IBM's Digital Product Engineering and Design services. Create, optimize, and scale digital products that deliver seamless user experiences and drive business growth.
Learn how intelligent automation is transforming workflows, enhancing decision-making, and driving innovation across industries. Explore solutions that empower businesses to thrive in the age of AI.
Listen to engaging discussions with tech leaders. Watch the latest episodes.
Follow us on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.