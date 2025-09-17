Humans, partnerships & AI agents: Is your enterprise ready?

NEW

17 September 2025

Ann Funai welcomes Miha Kralj, CTO of the IBM Consulting® Microsoft practice to explore how AI is reshaping enterprise technology. From digital workers and agentic AI to shifting talent pipelines and evolving software roles, this episode dives into the future of work and the skills needed to thrive. 

Miha shares insights from his experience at IBM, Microsoft, AWS and Accenture. Highlights include how progressive companies are deploying AI agents to handle tasks like testing, documentation and code fixes—while traditional enterprises struggle to keep pace.

They also discuss the rise of low-code/no-code tools, the changing definition of software engineering and the growing need for resilient systems and cross-functional talent. Whether you’re a business leader, technologist or strategist, this episode offers a candid look at what’s next in enterprise transformation.

Chapters

  • 00:00: Meet Miha Kralj, CTO of the Microsoft practice for IBM Consulting
  • 04:25: Strategic and system integration partners
  • 05:34: “Faster”: The business f-word impacting every innovation, organization and skilled workforce baseline
  • 11:40: AI tools and adoption: Exploring start-up expectations and enterprise reluctance
  • 13:39: Transforming mindsets around system architecture resiliency
  • 15:57: Smarter business trends around AI 
  • 18:44: Today’s critical skills in software engineering and product development
  • 21:55: IT academia, entry-level skills and the rise of the Universalist employee
  • 30:55: Over-hyped speed and over-estimated technologies

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.  

Explore more content

Learn more about our Microsoft partnership

Accelerate your digital transformation with IBM Consulting and Microsoft. Leverage the power of Microsoft technologies combined with IBM’s expertise to optimize operations, drive innovation, and achieve business growth.

 3 actions to boost the impact of your agentic AI

As AI evolves from a technology initiative to a business-wide opportunity, CIOs must lead the charge, ensuring the right AI is applied to the right challenges.

 Digital Product Engineering and Design services

Enhance innovation with IBM's Digital Product Engineering and Design services. Create, optimize, and scale digital products that deliver seamless user experiences and drive business growth.

Read the 2025 Guide to AI Agents

Learn how intelligent automation is transforming workflows, enhancing decision-making, and driving innovation across industries. Explore solutions that empower businesses to thrive in the age of AI.
Watch all episodes from Transformers
Listen and learn with Transformers 

Follow us on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

 Subscribe to our playlist on YouTube