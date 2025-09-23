Industrial work reimagined with AI and robotics

NEW

23 September 2025

AI and robotics are revolutionizing industrial work and automation by enhancing efficiency, reducing costs and safeguarding human workers from hazardous tasks. 

In this episode, Aaron Saunders, CTO of Boston Dynamics, delves into the transformative potential of AI-powered robotics, highlighting how robots are becoming safer, more cost-effective and widely accessible through Robotics as a Service (RaaS). 

He shares real-world applications of industrial robotics, insights into ROI and the shift from deterministic systems to open-ended technologies, while also addressing key challenges, such as managing expectations and ensuring data privacy. 
