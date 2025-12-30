How IBM uses data and AI to modernize procurement

In this AI in Action episode, David Levy speaks with Lorie Meola about how IBM is transforming procurement through AI adoption and data management. Lorie explains how focusing on good-enough enterprise data, supported by data transparency and data visualization, leads to faster insights and better decisions.

She shares how agentic AI helps teams move away from manual work and focus on higher-value outcomes. The conversation also highlights the cultural change required for digital transformation, including leadership support and iteration. The episode shows how modern procurement can drive efficiency, insight and business impact across the enterprise.
