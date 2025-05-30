Anthropic’s Project Vend, computer science education and AI prompts in papers 

Will AI agents run all businesses? In episode 62 of Mixture of Experts, host Tim Hwang is joined by Gabe Goodhart, Kush Varshney and Marina Danilevsky to debrief Anthropic’s Project Vend. Next, do we still need massive data centers? We analyze DiLoCoX and discuss the possibility of distributed model training. Then, the New York Times released an article discussing how computer science education has changed in the era of AI; should people still study computer science? Finally, is the paper review process broken? And is it AI’s fault? All that and more on today’s episode of Mixture of Experts.

  • 00:01 – Intro
  • 01:07 – Anthropic’s Project Vend
  • 13:38 – DiLoCoX
  • 25:56 – Computer science education
  • 40:57 – AI prompts in papers

What are AI agents?

An artificial intelligence (AI) agent refers to a system or program that is capable of autonomously performing tasks on behalf of a user or another system by designing its workflow and utilizing available tools.

 What is artificial intelligence (AI)?

Applications and devices equipped with AI can see and identify objects. They can understand and respond to human language. They can learn from new information and experience. But what is AI?

 AI agents vs. AI assistants

AI assistants are built by a foundation model (for example, IBM Granite, Meta’s Llama models or OpenAI’s models). Large language models (LLMs) are a subset of foundation models that specialize in text-related tasks.

