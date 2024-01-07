Grammy Award-Winning Artist NE-YO and Ed Ulbrich, Chief Content Officer of Metaphysic, talk about AI ethics and risks when using AI to create art and entertain. Is AI in art about scaling and amplifying creativity, or just laziness? Can we maintain the artist to person connection when using their likeness to perform? Either way, AI is being used in art like any other technological tool, and we need the guardrails to keep what’s good.