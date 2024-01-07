Home

Think

Podcasts

AI in Action

AI Realism with NE-YO and Ed Ulbrich: How AI affects artists, from IP to CGI

AI Realism with NE-YO and Ed Ulbrich: How AI affects artists, from IP to CGI

07 January 2024

Grammy Award-Winning Artist NE-YO and Ed Ulbrich, Chief Content Officer of Metaphysic, talk about AI ethics and risks when using AI to create art and entertain. Is AI in art about scaling and amplifying creativity, or just laziness? Can we maintain the artist to person connection when using their likeness to perform? Either way, AI is being used in art like any other technological tool, and we need the guardrails to keep what’s good. 
Listen on Apple Podcasts Spotify Casted Youtube

More AI in Action

View all episodes
Gen AI for Good with James Hodson: Using AI to create a better tomorrow, today Change Agents with Ethan Mollick: How AI agents will reinvent productivity Hacking generative AI: Limiting security risk in the age of AI

You might like

AI in Action 2024. Let’s get real about AI

We surveyed 2,000 organizations about their AI initiatives to discover what’s working, what’s not and how you can get ahead.
The latest AI News + Insights

Expertly curated insights and news on AI, cloud and more in the weekly Think Newsletter.
Mixture of Experts

Hear insightful discussions on the latest AI trends, innovations, and their impact on business. Hosted by Tim Hwang, the podcast offers a balanced blend of expertise and analysis on everything from breakthrough research to practical applications.
AI Academy

Watch AI Academy, a new flagship AI for business educational experience. Gain insights from top IBM thought leaders on effectively prioritizing the AI investments that can drive growth, through a course designed for business leaders like you.