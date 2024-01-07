07 January 2024
Grammy Award-Winning Artist NE-YO and Ed Ulbrich, Chief Content Officer of Metaphysic, talk about AI ethics and risks when using AI to create art and entertain. Is AI in art about scaling and amplifying creativity, or just laziness? Can we maintain the artist to person connection when using their likeness to perform? Either way, AI is being used in art like any other technological tool, and we need the guardrails to keep what’s good.
We surveyed 2,000 organizations about their AI initiatives to discover what’s working, what’s not and how you can get ahead.
Expertly curated insights and news on AI, cloud and more in the weekly Think Newsletter.
Hear insightful discussions on the latest AI trends, innovations, and their impact on business. Hosted by Tim Hwang, the podcast offers a balanced blend of expertise and analysis on everything from breakthrough research to practical applications.
Watch AI Academy, a new flagship AI for business educational experience. Gain insights from top IBM thought leaders on effectively prioritizing the AI investments that can drive growth, through a course designed for business leaders like you.