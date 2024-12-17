Home

Gen AI for Good with James Hodson: Using AI to create a better tomorrow, today

17 December 2024

What if instead of focusing on productivity, we used AI technology to solve our most pressing, human problems like where to find medicine or how to avoid the collapse of the banking system in Ukraine? Listen to James Hodson, Co-Founder and CEO of AI for Good, talk about how AI technology can positively transform communities, but only if we provide the necessary infrastructure and education to get people on board.
