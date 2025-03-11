Redefining marketing automation and personalization with generative AI

11 March 2025
How is generative AI (gen AI) changing the world of marketing personalization? Gen AI is a major component in marketing automation today, and it’s important to learn how this form of AI can be used to personalize marketing content without creeping out consumers.
In this episode, Emily McReynolds, head of global AI strategy at Adobe, and Pierre Charchaflian, VP senior partner and marketing practice global leader at IBM, join the conversation. They discuss how gen AI is changing the game in personalized marketing content.
AI news is moving fast. Keep your business ahead with updates about AI advancements, strategies and expert perspectives
We surveyed 2,000 organizations about their AI initiatives to discover what’s working, what’s not and how you can get ahead.
Expertly curated insights and news on AI, cloud and more in the weekly Think Newsletter.
Insightful discussions on the latest AI trends, innovations and their impact on business. Hosted by Tim Hwang, the podcast offers a balanced blend of expertise and analysis on everything from breakthrough research to practical applications.
AI Academy is a new flagship AI for business educational experience. Gain insights from top IBM thought leaders on effectively prioritizing the AI investments that can drive growth, through a course designed for business leaders like you.