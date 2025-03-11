Redefining marketing automation and personalization with generative AI

How is generative AI (gen AI) changing the world of marketing personalization? Gen AI is a major component in marketing automation today, and it’s important to learn how this form of AI can be used to personalize marketing content without creeping out consumers.

In this episode, Emily McReynolds, head of global AI strategy at Adobe, and Pierre Charchaflian, VP senior partner and marketing practice global leader at IBM, join the conversation. They discuss how gen AI is changing the game in personalized marketing content.