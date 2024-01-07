Home

How the Mayo Clinic's AI medicine app helps in stroke prevention

07 January 2024

AI is transforming healthcare—from detecting heart diseases to predicting the presence of brain tumors that the human eye might otherwise miss. But can we trust AI as our doctor?

In this episode, Dr. Guru Kowlgi, a Cardiac Electrophysiologist at the Mayo Clinic, discusses how AI helps physicians improve heart health for patients, addresses fears about AI in medicine—including bias and trust—and explores the future of AI in healthcare.
