AI can write code, your emails, and respond to most customer questions. So, what’s left for humans to do? Listen to podcast host Albert Lawrence along with Jessica Rockwood, VP of client engineering at IBM, and Morgan Carroll, Senior AI Engineer in Client Engineering at IBM, talk about how you can successfully free yourself from grunt work, and the data you need to get there.
Hear insightful discussions on the latest AI trends, innovations, and their impact on business. Hosted by Tim Hwang, the podcast offers a balanced blend of expertise and analysis on everything from breakthrough research to practical applications.
Get inspired by a conversation between people who are at the forefront of innovation. Tune in to hear Malcolm Gladwell—one of the world’s most renowned thinkers and writers in social science—talk to leaders about technology that can transform your business.
Discover how AI is not just a standalone technology but also has the potential to transform the way you do business. Hosted by Jerry Cuomo, IBM Fellow and VP of Technology, the podcast blends art and technology and offers insights about AI trends and the trustworthiness of AI in business.