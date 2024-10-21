IBM unveils Db2 12.1: The next-generation enterprise database powered by AI

21 October 2024
Built to run the world’s mission-critical workloads, IBM® Db2® database engine supports low-latency transactions and real-time analytics workloads to empower enterprises while modernizing data workloads to meet organizational AI and hybrid cloud needs.
The latest release, IBM Db2 12.1, rolls out 200+ new features, including the following:
Db2 12.1 integrates advanced AI optimizer capabilities, allowing businesses to harness the power of AI directly within their database operations and elevating query performance through automated performance tuning, predictive analytics and intelligent query optimization.
Db2 12.1 creates a logical separation between one or more database schemas, easily isolating different sets of tables from each other, enabling DBAs to easily manage and segment data objects under a single database for better resource management.
On Linux®, Pacemaker replaces TSAMP as the advanced, scalable, open source technology for cluster management for high availability, leading to faster failure recovery times and better operational management.
Db2 12.1 enhances backup performance by initiating multiple threads to process a single tablespace, leading to faster backups.
Db2 12.1 introduces support for Db2 drivers running on Apple Silicon, providing broader flexibility to developers and DBAs to interact with the Db2 database with the choice of devices. Db2 12.1 also introduces support for Visual Studio 2022, enabling customers to seamlessly work with Db2 from that integrated development environment.
Db2 12.1 enables establishment of trusted context through stored procedures, allows audit exceptions for applications within trusted context and enables secure sockets layer for securing data in transit in a high availability disaster recovery solution. With these features, Db2 demonstrates commitment to meet security standards across industries.
Db2 12.1 enhances federation capabilities by expanding support for a wider range of data sources, including Snowflake, Oracle 23ai, MariaDB, MongoDB and SAP, while delivering comprehensive performance improvements.
Db2 12.1 delivers native cloud object storage performance enhancements for large-scale environments.
Db2 12.1 enhances overall columnar table performance through a series of upgrades, including schema evolution with DROP and RENAME support for online updates, improved UPDATE and JOIN operations, an enhanced logical backup/restore experience and optimized online table movement by using ADMIN_MOVE_TABLE. As a result, users benefit from faster query responses, reduced storage costs and enhanced overall database performance.
Db2 12.1 introduces a new IBM Db2 Starter Edition to the Db2 family. It provides a selective set of capabilities to help businesses use Db2’s core data management capabilities for new applications and services. With the addition of IBM Db2 Starter Edition, Db2 12.1 establishes a progressive portfolio providing customers to flexibility to choose a fit-for-purpose Db2 edition based on their use case.
Stay tuned to the Db2 page for more information.
Find the latest on IBM® Db2®
Program information, including system requirements, tech notes, training, support and more