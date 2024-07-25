As AI and building and scaling models becomes more business critical for your organization, achieving Responsible AI (RAI) should be considered a highly relevant topic. There is a growing need to proactively drive fair, responsible, ethical decisions and comply with current laws and regulations.

Manage risk and reputation

No organization wants to be in the news for the wrong reasons, and recently there have been a lot of stories in the press regarding issues of unfair, unexplainable, or biased AI. Organizations need to protect individuals’ privacy and drive trust. Incorrect or biased actions based on faulty data or assumptions can result in lawsuits and customer, stakeholder, stockholder and employee mistrust. Ultimately, this can lead to damaging to the organization’s reputation and lost sales and revenues.

Adhere to ethical principles

The importance of driving ethical decisions — not favoring one group over another — requires building in fairness and detecting bias during data acquisition, building, deploying and monitoring models. Fair decisions also require the ability to adjust to changes in behavioral patterns and profiles which may require model retraining or rebuilding throughout the AI lifecycle.

Protect and scale against government regulations

AI regulations are growing and changing at a rapid pace and noncompliance can lead to costly audits, fines and negative press. Global organizations with branches in multiple countries are challenged in meeting local and country specific rules and regulations. While organizations in highly regulated markets such as healthcare, government and financial services have additional challenges in meeting industry specific regulations.

“The potential costs of non-compliance are staggering and extend far beyond simple fines. For starters, organizations lose an average of USD 5.87 Million in revenue due to a single non-compliance event. But this is only the tip of the iceberg — the financial impact goes far beyond your bottom line.” The True Cost of Noncompliance (link resides outside ibm.com)