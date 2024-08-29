Bring light to the black box

Coming soon, watsonx.governance is an overarching framework that uses a set of automated processes, methodologies and tools to help manage an organization’s AI use. Consistent principles guiding the design, development, deployment and monitoring of models are critical in driving responsible, transparent and explainable AI. At IBM, we believe that governing AI is the responsibility of every organization, and proper governance will help businesses build responsible AI that reinforces individual privacy. Building responsible AI requires upfront planning, and automated tools and processes designed to drive fair, accurate, transparent and explainable results.

Watsonx.governance is designed to help businesses manage their policies, best practices and regulatory requirements, and address concerns around risk and ethics through software automation. It drives an AI governance solution without the excessive costs of switching from your current data science platform.

This solution is designed to include everything needed to develop a consistent transparent model management process. The resulting automation drives scalability and accountability by capturing model development time and metadata, offering post-deployment model monitoring, and allowing for customized workflows.

Built on three critical principles, watsonx.governance helps meet the needs of your organization at any step in the AI journey:

1. Lifecycle governance: Operationalize the monitoring, cataloging and governing of AI models at scale from anywhere and throughout the AI lifecycle

Automate the capture of model metadata across the AI/ML lifecycle to enable data science leaders and model validators to have an up-to-date view of their models. Lifecycle governance enables the business to operate and automate AI at scale and to monitor whether the outcomes are transparent, explainable and mitigate harmful bias and drift. This can help increase the accuracy of predictions by identifying how AI is used and where model retraining is indicated.

2. Risk management: Manage risk and compliance to business standards, through automated facts and workflow management

Identify, manage, monitor and report risks at scale. Use dynamic dashboards to provide clear, concise customizable results enabling a robust set of workflows, enhanced collaboration and help to drive business compliance across multiple regions and geographies.

3. Regulatory compliance: Address compliance with current and future regulations proactively

Translate external AI regulations into a set of policies for various stakeholders that can be automatically enforced to address compliance. Users can manage models through dynamic dashboards that track compliance status across defined policies and regulations.

