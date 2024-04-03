IBM Planning Analytics for Excel (PAfE) is a Microsoft Excel® add-in that enables you to interact and analyze data in IBM Planning Analytics.
Built on TM1 technology, IBM Planning Analytics uses a cell-orientated database–like spreadsheets–but with data managed in multidimensional cubes instead of two-dimensional tables. With PAfE, overcome the limitations of complex models built in Excel spreadsheets, disparate data sources, and lack of governance.
Don’t update 100+ spreadsheets. PAfE connects directly to TM1 server, so you get real-time access to data for analysis, reporting, and planning activities.
Analyze data across multiple rows and columns using hierarchies, including time, geography, and product lines, or more Leverage your Excel skills to uplevel your analysis.
From Excel to the web user interface with a click of a button. Share workbooks and reports for easy collaboration with team members in real-time on planning, budgeting, and forecasting activities.
Access a ribbon in Excel with specific tools and functions designed for IBM Planning Analytics. Easily complete everyday tasks such as importing data, refreshing views, and creating dynamic reports.
Visualize data and create interactive dashboards using familiar Excel features such as charts, tables, and PivotTables. Customize reports to display the information you need in the format you prefer.
Slice and dice data in various ways with extended capabilities, similar to a giant pivot table. Quickly answer business questions and make informed decisions.
Perform scenario analysis to see how different factors could impact your business. Test different assumptions in real-time, such as changing market conditions or adjusting prices, to see how they affect results.
Benefit from robust security and governance features, including user authentication and authorization, data access controls, and audit trails.
Easily convert Excel sheets to web sheets in IBM Planning Analytics Workspace on cloud. Collaborate and share insights quickly with multiple users, allowing teams to work together effectively.
Feature
Microsoft Excel by Microsoft Office
IBM Planning Analytics for Excel
Version control
"Save as" multiple spreadsheets
Robust version control with complete audit trail. Can retrieve, create, or modify versions based on security permissions
Collaboration
Limited; difficult to collaborate in real-time
Easy to collaborate in real-time with multiple users, ability to share web sheets and perform simultaneous analysis
Large datasets
Limited; performance can suffer with large datasets
Efficient handling of large datasets without compromising performance
Security
Basic password protection and file encryption
Robust security features including user authentication, data access controls, and audit trails
Multidimensional analysis
Limited with PivotTable. Difficult to perform multidimensional analysis without add-ons or external tools
Easy and efficient multidimensional analysis with built-in OLAP and drill-down capabilities
Data aggregation
Formula based, error-prone; difficult to perform consolidation and aggregation of data without add-ons or external tools
Easy and efficient real-time consolidation and aggregation of data with built-in consolidation features
Validation
Limited; difficult to perform data validation without add-ons or external tools
Easy and efficient data validation with built-in validation rules and error-checking tools