In consultation with KMG Analytics, ICBC Argentina deployed the IBM® Planning Analytics platform to work with its familiar Excel interface, unify and streamline planning, and help ensure that all users could see and work with the same data. “With the integration, all the areas are on the same platform and connected,” says Palombella. “Everything can be consolidated very quickly.”

Initially, the IBM Planning Analytics solution was used to overhaul financial planning and analysis, but functionality was later extended to other applications. The bank used agile deployment methods to add tools for managing operating expenses and human resources. Building on the modular and scalable architecture of the software, the bank also implemented a much-needed solution for conducting the complicated bank stress tests required by the government.

Working in close partnership with the bank’s planning, budgeting and reporting team, KMG Analytics set up the IBM Planning Analytics solution for maximum flexibility. This enabled the team to tailor income statements and balance sheets for ICBC Argentina, ICBC executives in China, government regulators and the Central Bank of Argentina.

“The bank appreciates the IBM Planning Analytics platform and the ability to work more confidently and more quickly with their data,” says Palombella. “They’re no longer responsible for errors and inconsistencies related to typing in or linking data to spreadsheets.”

Carranza’s team also used agile methods to develop planning analytics processes. “We are currently adding more functionality to the tool and all the people that enter data participate,” says Carranza. “For example, we are incorporating automatic inflation adjustment to the figures, which is something we could not do with spreadsheets.”

One of the key lessons learned during deployment was that a close partnership with planning analytics experts was essential for success. “We needed to develop a long-term relationship with our KMG Analytics provider and have an ongoing maintenance contract,” says Carranza. “You need a partner on something as big as this.”