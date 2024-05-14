When Vaasan needed to react to the spike in demand for its products at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, it realized that it already had the right tools in place. “We knew we were completely in control of the numbers,” says Alasaari.

Once the company determined how many of the orders were actual demand and not simply a response to panicked bakery customers, it plugged the numbers into Planning Analytics. Vaasan was quickly able to reassure the bakeries that it could continue to deliver its products. “We could give them quite exact figures as to the maximum capacity and kilos we could provide to meet the spike in demand during the early days of COVID-19,” says Alasaari.

More typically, Vaasan uses IBM Planning Analytics for monthly financial planning and to create projections for the current and coming fiscal years. The solution incorporates specific, real-time and historical data about current supply, demand and external economic factors. As a result, the company can continue to reduce excess capacity and offer the product mix that customers demand.

Vaasan has a deep and wide data repository, which includes the historical energy usage data used by the Planning Analytics solution to predict energy usage. More accurate projected energy consumption will help the company further refine the financial planning process. “Now we have quite accurate estimates about both our energy consumption and energy prices,” says Alasaari. “These go into our profit and loss (P&L) for the future months, and we know what our energy cost will be six or eight months from now based on the volumes we expect to produce.”

Creating accurate energy consumption forecasts used to be a long, tedious manual task, made more complicated by the fact that the company operates across multiple countries and must purchase energy from multiple providers. Vaasan supports automating these mundane, manual tasks that the Planning Analytics solution can do more quickly and more accurately.

“We are pursuing automation because we have good people,” says Alasaari. “They are smart people, wise people. We want them to look to the future and not have to do some manual, tedious job if we can automate it.” The Planning Analytics solution can do it, in Alasaari’s words, “faster, cheaper and with better accuracy.”

When talking speed, the cost center analysis module implementation took only a few weeks to fully implement and test. “The installation and implementation were done super-fast by using the REST API from the Planning Analytics solution,” says Sipola. The cost center module is a prebuilt package that can run on any platform, including IBM Watson® Studio software, extending the capabilities of the Planning Analytics solution.

Alasaari hopes to expand the use of the cost center analytics module to other areas of the business, including flagging anomalies in daily orders. “If we see that a customer usually orders hamburger and hot dog rolls from us every Wednesday, but the order is missing this week, we can investigate whether the customer forgot the order, if it is stuck somewhere in the process, or something else has happened.” This could improve customer satisfaction and help reduce product shortfalls.

Vaasan has taken a module-by-module approach to extending planning and analysis and using Planning Analytics solution across their entire organization. As each implementation proves its value, the company moves on to the next. Its relationship with Intito is central to this ongoing strategy. As Sipola states, “It’s really nice for us that we have been able to build this trust relationship so that we are an extension of Vaasan organization.”

Because Intito is a valued IBM Business Partner, it can bring the newest functionality to Vaasan. “We get to pilot exciting and new fun stuff, so it’s a mutual benefit,” concludes Sipola.