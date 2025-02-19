IBM wins 2025 G2 Best of Software Awards

From next-generation AI to cutting edge hybrid cloud solutions to the deep expertise of IBM Consulting, IBM has what it takes to help you reinvent how your business works in the age of AI.

Today, we are honored to announce that IBM was awarded by G2 as one of the Top 100 Software Companies in their 2025 Best Software Awards. Additionally, 18 IBM products won the Best Software award across 13 categories.

The G2 Best Software Awards rank the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users. To designate the winners, G2 is using research scoring methodologies, including scoring for software products and service providers, sorting logic, and Market Report inclusion criteria. More on G2’s methodology can be read here.

To be eligible for one of G2’s Best Software Companies or Best Software Products lists, a company must have received at least 50 approved reviews in aggregate across all of its G2-listed products during the 2024 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

Below is a list of our winning products:

IBM is thankful to its clients for the continued trust, feedback and partnership. All of which help IBM to enable global enterprises with innovative, intelligent, and effective business solutions.

