Volkswagen Group Services chose IBM Planning Analytics thanks to a recommendation from their own finance department, which had been cruising along with the solution for eight years. Christoph Hein, an IBM Business Partner and consultant to Volkswagen Group Services, helped implement the solution—from prototyping to deployment. The result was a system tailored to the needs of Volkswagen Group Services, one that automated reporting processes, provided a consolidated system for HR data management and facilitated real-time data analysis.

“Everybody who needs to work with HR data has access to the same data sets, with data that is accurate and up to date. Managers can customize daily and monthly reports within seconds, with one-click options to choose filters, change dimensions and combine metrics. For instance, address, absence and competency. The solution integrates smoothly with existing systems, supported by automated quality controls that enhance data reliability.” says Beil.

Today, more than 600 users across the organization, including HR teams, managers and the works council, benefit from the solution. IBM Planning Analytics has bolstered the HR function with a single source of truth, improved data quality and automation of routine tasks. The solution provides full visibility into HR metrics and KPIs from different sources as well as customizable modules, enabling managers to make smarter workforce decisions. “In the auditor module, for example, team leaders get mails about individual employees, and they can plan specific training or recommend educational resources accordingly,” explains Beil. “By automating routine processes, the HR team can dedicate more time to strategic initiatives that support the entire organization,” he adds.

Christoph Hein, now Country Manager DACH at Intito Group, summarizes the impact of the solution thus, “Thanks to the exceptional flexibility and scalability of IBM Planning Analytics, Volkswagen Group Services has successfully empowered managers at all organizational levels with secure, transparent and timely access to critical HR data. What began as a modest implementation for a small user group has now evolved into an enterprise-wide solution that supports hundreds of managers in their daily HR decision-making processes.”