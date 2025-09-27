Driving clarity in a data jam: How Volkswagen Group Services shifted HR into high gear with IBM Planning Analytics
Volkswagen, a leading global automaker, operates in a highly competitive industry where efficiency and innovation are key. Their internal service provider, Volkswagen Group Services, has 10,000 employees and plays a crucial role in the whole Volkswagen Group.
However, the HR team of Volkswagen Group Services was stuck in neutral, struggling to manage and analyze HR data. Reporting cycles were lengthy and resource-intensive, and the lack of a centralized system for HR data management was a major obstacle, causing data inconsistencies and difficulties in making informed decisions. The HR team needed to shift gears and find a robust solution to automate these tasks, improve data quality and provide real-time insights to support HR processes and decision-making.
That’s where IBM® Planning Analytics came in—a powerful tool that could help them get back on track. In the words of Alexander Beil, HR Controller at Volkswagen Group Services, “We needed a system that could handle all our HR data needs, including data integration and reporting.”
Volkswagen Group Services chose IBM Planning Analytics thanks to a recommendation from their own finance department, which had been cruising along with the solution for eight years. Christoph Hein, an IBM Business Partner and consultant to Volkswagen Group Services, helped implement the solution—from prototyping to deployment. The result was a system tailored to the needs of Volkswagen Group Services, one that automated reporting processes, provided a consolidated system for HR data management and facilitated real-time data analysis.
“Everybody who needs to work with HR data has access to the same data sets, with data that is accurate and up to date. Managers can customize daily and monthly reports within seconds, with one-click options to choose filters, change dimensions and combine metrics. For instance, address, absence and competency. The solution integrates smoothly with existing systems, supported by automated quality controls that enhance data reliability.” says Beil.
Today, more than 600 users across the organization, including HR teams, managers and the works council, benefit from the solution. IBM Planning Analytics has bolstered the HR function with a single source of truth, improved data quality and automation of routine tasks. The solution provides full visibility into HR metrics and KPIs from different sources as well as customizable modules, enabling managers to make smarter workforce decisions. “In the auditor module, for example, team leaders get mails about individual employees, and they can plan specific training or recommend educational resources accordingly,” explains Beil. “By automating routine processes, the HR team can dedicate more time to strategic initiatives that support the entire organization,” he adds.
Christoph Hein, now Country Manager DACH at Intito Group, summarizes the impact of the solution thus, “Thanks to the exceptional flexibility and scalability of IBM Planning Analytics, Volkswagen Group Services has successfully empowered managers at all organizational levels with secure, transparent and timely access to critical HR data. What began as a modest implementation for a small user group has now evolved into an enterprise-wide solution that supports hundreds of managers in their daily HR decision-making processes.”
With the implementation of the solution, Volkswagen Group Services has achieved significant gains in HR productivity and efficiency. As Beil puts it, “With IBM Planning Analytics, we have reduced the time it takes to generate monthly reports from 7 days to just a few seconds. Our productivity has increased by 85%!”
The key results include:
Volkswagen Group Services (link resides outside of ibm.com) is a strategic service partner of the Volkswagen Group, delivering custom operational services throughout the whole automotive value chain, whether it’s business operations, technology, IT support, technical services, commercial services or logistics. With around 10,000 employees, the company provides integrated solutions that support Volkswagen Group and its brands worldwide.
