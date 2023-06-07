What is TM1?

TM1 was developed from the need to perform “spreadsheet” analysis to large volumes of multidimensional data. This is done by applying database security and governance to overcome the data volume and complexity limitations of the spreadsheet. In TM1, data is stored as multidimensional arrays or "cubes," which can be easily manipulated and analyzed in real-time.



Cell orientation is a key aspect of TM1. Data is stored and processed at the level of individual cells, rather than in predefined structures such as tables or columns. This allows for a high degree of flexibility in modeling and analyzing data, as cells can be easily manipulated and combined to create new views and analyses. Also, because cells can be easily linked to other cells or data sources, cell-oriented databases are highly dynamic and can be updated in real-time as new information becomes available.