What is enterprise performance management (EPM)?

EPM is well suited to help streamline finance teams’ business functions, including budgeting, forecasting and data analysis. EPM software allows finance teams to optimize their business practices and inform future decision-making through advanced technology like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and other automation tools.

Organizations are using EPM solutions as a built-in assistant to assess new opportunities, automate routine tasks and make strategic planning decisions across industries like finance, HR, supply chain and sales.

Specifically, chief financial officers (CFOs) see the transformational shift necessary to keep up with evolving technology, with some of the most successful finance organizations tapping into AI systems. A recent IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV) report found that “nearly four in five CFOs’ plan to maintain or accelerate their finance organization’s pace of transformational change.” The report also revealed that 69% say that AI is integral to their finance transformation strategy.

EPM systems are a part of the digital transformation that many organizations are now implementing to meet the demands of the finance functions of the future. EPM processes help organizations make financial planning decisions and provide deeper insights for responding to disruption and uncertainty.