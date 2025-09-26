What is business performance management?

It includes processes and systems that enable companies to plan, budget, forecast and analyze their business operations, with the goal of improving decision-making and achieving expected outcomes.

Sometimes referred to as corporate performance management (CPM) or enterprise performance management (EPM), BPM assesses multiple data points and dimensions to determine a business’ level of organizational performance and overall health. By continuously monitoring data points and aligning them with long-term goals, business leaders can streamline operations and keep every company unit aligned toward success.

Historically, business planning and business performance management were reactive processes in siloed systems—for example, a company might manually enter data to track and analyze major pain points. Today, enterprises increasingly use data-driven technology frameworks to proactively track multiple business objectives and compare them with results in real time. For example, CFOs might use BPM solutions in financial planning, while HR, sales or marketing might apply BPM processes to operational planning, budgeting and reporting. Monitoring company performance across different departments facilitates unity and ensures multidimensional consensus on business goals.