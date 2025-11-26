What is extended planning and analysis (xP&A)?

Financial planning and analysis (FP&A) is the foundational finance function, and xP&A is an evolution of those basic FP&A functions.

Conceptually, FP&A has been around since the late 1980s, whereas xP&A has only recently been introduced as the latest iteration of the process. xP&A uses AI to make advanced forecasting, budgeting and data visualization.

The term was popularized by Gartner in the 2020 Strategic Roadmap for Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions report and has since caught on.

The concept of integrated planning is one of three top priorities for organizations, according to the IDC’s recent report AI-Powered Integrated Planning: Increase Speed, Productivity and Confidence with Scalable and Flexible Planning.

However, the IDC also found that just 40% of organizations felt they might apply advanced analytics to forecasting. Most organizations were only 30% done introducing AI into business processes, so it is clearly an area where organizations are still finding the path that best suits them.

The IDC report on AI-powered integrated planning finds the current environment to be a “delicate balance” between agility and optimization. There is mounting pressure on organizations and chief financial officers (CFOs) to stretch resources while also being more efficient across all processes.