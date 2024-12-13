What is financial planning and analysis (FP&A)?

FP&A professionals typically perform various tasks such as collecting and consolidating historical data, forecasting trends and outcomes, preparing budgets and financial statements, monitoring business performance and collaborating with stakeholders on business planning.

In most organizations, FP&A is part of the finance department and reports directly to the chief financial officer (CFO) or the director or VP of financial planning and analysis.

Unlike accounting which focuses on past financial results and regulatory compliance, FP&A has a forward-looking mission. It predicts which actions, investments and strategies will help the business achieve its objectives in the future.