What is financial forecasting?

Financial forecasting is the process of predicting a business’s future performance by estimating factors like revenue, cash flow and expenses.
It helps businesses make informed decisions regarding hiring, investments, operations, budgets and other aspects of financial planning.
In practice, financial forecasting is typically based on a combination of historical data, market trends and expert opinions. Financial analysts use these insights to create pro forma (projected) financial statements that predict future sales, profitability, cash expenditures and the overall financial position of a business.
Financial forecasting is a fundamental tool for strategic planning. It helps businesses face new challenges, seize opportunities, manage risk and improve decision-making. It also provides critical financial data for business stakeholders, such as lenders, investors and business partners.
Businesses typically use financial forecasts to achieve the following objectives:
There are four key elements for creating an integrated financial forecast:
Each of these elements acts as a building block that connects with the others to form a projection of how a business might perform in the future.
Sales forecasting is the foundation for all other components of financial forecasting. It is the process of predicting what a company is likely to sell over a future time frame, typically measured in weeks, months or quarters.
It estimates sales revenue from deals already in progress or expected to enter the sales pipeline.
When sales projections are in place, income forecasting can begin. This process measures all expected revenues along with expenses like operating costs, cost of goods sold, taxes and interest payments.
This information is then used to create a pro forma income statement, which shows a company’s projected future net income or profits.
The estimates of future sales and net income are then used to predict how and when cash will enter and leave a business.
Two common examples of cash flow are when a customer makes a payment (an inflow) and when a business pays it employees (an outflow). A pro forma cash flow statement projects these receipts and payments across a business for a specific period of time.
Predictions from the sales, income and cash flow forecasts are combined to create a pro forma balance sheet. This document is a high-level overview of a company’s future assets, liabilities and equity.
For example, it might include product inventory (an asset), money owed to vendors (a liability) and common stock (equity). It offers a detailed view of a company’s projected financial position.
The two primary types of financial forecasting are quantitative and qualitative. Businesses commonly use a combination of both forecasting methods.
Quantitative forecasts use historical data to predict what is likely to happen in the future. For example, sales figures from the last quarter might be used to estimate revenue for the next quarter. They rely heavily on statistics and mathematical models to project how trends and patterns will affect future business performance.
The following are common quantitative techniques:
Unlike the quantitative method, which relies on statistics, qualitative forecasting uses human judgment and opinions as the basis for its predictions. It is helpful in situations where no historical data is available, such as the launch of a new product or the creation of a startup company.
Common qualitative techniques include the techniques outlined here:
Financial forecasting predicts future financial outcomes. Financial modeling helps businesses guide strategy based on those predictions.
In other words, forecasts provide a baseline for mathematical models (often in Excel) that analyze and predict the result of different scenarios. For example, if a financial forecast predicts next month’s revenue, a financial model can project how a price increase would affect that figure.
Financial forecasting and budgeting are closely related but different processes. Budgets typically provide a static roadmap of how a business allocates expected revenues and resources during a fiscal year.
The financial forecasting process is more dynamic, predicting future outcomes across both short-term and long-term time frames. Financial forecasts for revenue, cash flow and expenses are essential for building realistic and reliable budgets.
Many businesses are now using AI-powered financial forecasting tools to analyze past performance and predict future outcomes.
According to an IBM Institute of Business Value survey of 300 CFOs, 58% say that they are now using traditional artificial intelligence (AI) for forecasting and modeling. Meanwhile, 42% report that they plan to use generative AI for forecasting and modeling in the future.
The benefits of using AI for financial forecasting include these key benefits:
