What is financial modeling?

Financial modeling is widely used in corporate finance, investment banking, private equity, equity research and consulting. A company might use it to evaluate to introduce a new product or expand into a new market. An investor might use one to estimate what a company is worth before making an acquisition or investment. Lenders use it to assess whether a borrower can meet debt obligations. Models also play a central role in mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

Models are often used to run scenarios and sensitivity analyses so that leaders can see how changes in key variables affect results. The goal is to create a tool that helps in decision-making by forecasting how a business or investment might perform under different scenarios. This approach gives companies, investors and lenders a way to anticipate real-world risks and evaluate potential returns.

Financial analysts build financial models within their corporate finance or financial planning and analysis (FP&A) departments. The financial modeling process begins with accurate historical data. This information helps explain how the business operates, what its main drivers are and how different parts of the company connect.

From there, assumptions are made about future internal factors like sales, customer growth, cost structure and investment plans, as well as external factors like economic conditions, interest rates and regulations. These inputs feed into the projected statements and schedules.

Spreadsheets such as Microsoft Excel are used to link the historical financial statements with the assumptions about the future. The result is a set of projections that estimate future revenues, costs, profits, cash flow and other key metrics, depending on the function of the model and the goals of the modeler.

The most common type of financial model is a three-statement model, which links the income statement, balance sheet and cash flow statement. More advanced models build on this foundation to include valuation, scenario analysis or forecasting under different assumptions.

Strong financial modeling relies on more than technical spreadsheet skills. It requires solid knowledge of accounting, finance and the business itself, as well as sound analysis and good judgement. A good model is accurate, flexible and easier to follow. It shows results but also provides insight into what drives those results.

Many finance professionals improve these skills by taking a financial modeling course that combines theory with practice. With the advent of artificial intelligence (AI) in financial modeling, business schools and training programs are placing greater emphasis on data science, machine learning and generative AI. These efforts aim to prepare future analysts to work alongside advanced systems.3