The traditional methods of FP&A are no longer going to suffice. The evolving finance landscape is now shifting its focus to embedding AI throughout the FP&A discipline to automate data, enhance forecasting, and empower real-time strategic decision-making.

Separately, FP&A teams that are using AI for daily, mundane tasks can shift their focus to more meaningful work. This approach is pivotal as the demands of finance professionals shift to more collaboration and business partnering.

While historically, FP&A professionals have been responsible for creating forecasts and analyzing historical data, the current environment of volatility demands forward-thinkers and those embracing transformation. Finance organizations are already seeing the impact that AI adoption can have on an enterprise.

For instance, a recent survey from the IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV) found that organizations that implemented AI end-to-end achieved “top-quartile return on investment (ROI)” when compared to other organizations. The process included an IT strategy that integrates AI, cloud computing and app modernization.