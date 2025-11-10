AI in FP&A refers to the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to transform financial planning and analysis (FP&A) practices and enable finance teams to evolve into strategic business partners.
The traditional methods of FP&A are no longer going to suffice. The evolving finance landscape is now shifting its focus to embedding AI throughout the FP&A discipline to automate data, enhance forecasting, and empower real-time strategic decision-making.
Separately, FP&A teams that are using AI for daily, mundane tasks can shift their focus to more meaningful work. This approach is pivotal as the demands of finance professionals shift to more collaboration and business partnering.
While historically, FP&A professionals have been responsible for creating forecasts and analyzing historical data, the current environment of volatility demands forward-thinkers and those embracing transformation. Finance organizations are already seeing the impact that AI adoption can have on an enterprise.
For instance, a recent survey from the IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV) found that organizations that implemented AI end-to-end achieved “top-quartile return on investment (ROI)” when compared to other organizations. The process included an IT strategy that integrates AI, cloud computing and app modernization.
FP&A teams have been using AI tools like machine learning (ML) for a while now, but adoption is lagging due to data quality issues and a lack of AI literacy. However, the surge in generative AI (gen AI) applications (for example, OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Microsoft’s Copilot) is renewing interest in AI adoption.
These gen AI tools use large language models (LLMs) and can be used to answer requesters’ questions in natural language. The solutions can also analyze reports and provide insights on financial forecasting without the need for coding or a data science degree. The tools can mitigate the need for time-consuming analysis of historical trends and managing manual Excel spreadsheets.
Through ML, natural language processing (NLP), and predictive analytics, these advanced algorithms can cut through large volumes of financial and operational datasets quickly. This process provides finance leaders, such as chief financial officers (CFOs), with more intelligent and deeper insights that drive informed decision-making.
Currently, many organizations are implementing AI and experimenting with the tools. However, without a proper plan for AI-driven transformation, FP&A teams face limited adoption. It’s key that finance leaders get actively involved in the analysis process and cut down silos between business units from the start to form meaningful partnerships.
AI use is shifting entire FP&A processes and enabling the creation of real-time dashboards and visuals that allow teams to be cross-functional and benefit from these new technologies. Other key use cases for AI in FP&A can be found across multiple finance functions.
AI capabilities are helping FP&A transform forecasting models and siloed planning functions into actionable insights. AI-powered predictive forecasting analyzes financial data at a granular level, finding insights that a traditional FP&A model cannot uncover.
ML algorithms are the backbone of this application and must be trained on internal and external signals to help ensure forecasting accuracy. Unlike static models, AI learns from each new data point.
If a global event or market shift changes the predictable outcomes, the forecast adapts automatically. This is an example of predictive analytics in action. Instead of relying solely on past sales to project future performance, AI models can factor in things like macroeconomic trends, seasonality and customer sentiment.
A step beyond forecasting is scenario simulation. AI is being used to generate multi-variable scenarios that reflect different business outcomes. By simulating “what-if” situations, the AI solution helps organizations evaluate potential outcomes.
These models are used to simulate scenarios like shifting demands, changes in interest rates or supply chain disruptions. After generating the scenarios, the AI solution also gives suggestions on the best course of action and evaluates potential outcomes. Previously used just a support tool, AI is now an enabler of change, strategic planning and better risk management.
With AI systems, FP&A teams can home in on unusual transactions through anomaly detection and variance analysis. The algorithms are trained to learn normal patterns of financial behavior and flag deviations from expected results. This enables FP&A teams to investigate issues faster and maintain financial integrity.
Separately, NLP can assist by converting large datasets into clear narratives, helping finance professionals communicate insights clearly to executives and stakeholders. This approach streamlines reporting and provides insightful reports that can impact crucial financial decisions.
AI is transforming workflows for FP&A teams by reducing repetitive tasks and manual workload. Some of the most common productivity gains fall into four areas, according to a research paper on FP&A trends by Ernst & Young:
AI tools are being used in these four areas to amplify outputs and give more time back to the human worker. Rather than engaging in the arduous task of building meticulous budgets line by line, teams are now using AI. It helps professionals establish budget values and AI assistants to perform tasks like scheduling meetings and drafting agendas.
The role of AI in FP&A isn’t only impacting workflows. It’s reshaping the entire process and how it functions. Roles on FP&A teams are shifting—even at the highest level—and capabilities that were historically not considered are becoming highly valued.
The AI-driven FP&A business environment is changing, along with the roles on the team. What was formerly an analyst model is now a more multifunctional approach. Teams value both technical skills and soft skills that can simultaneously manage the new technology and also see the bigger picture for how the AI tools fit within the organization’s goals.
This is especially true of the CFO role. They are traditionally expected to report on past activity and explain strategy at a high level. Now they are expected to be more granular and detail-oriented while also driving innovation. This is where gen AI tools can come into play and offer finance teams and CFOs a new tool for addressing this complex situation.
AI in FP&A is fundamentally shifting the required capabilities and skill sets of finance professionals as they are called on to become more agile, multifaceted team members.
Looking back, FP&A roles traditionally had a bigger emphasis on manual data gathering, spreadsheet modeling for financial reporting and historical trend analysis. The emphasis is now on team members who understand the technologies they’re using and can collaborate effectively with AI tools. These individuals must work together, remain open to adopting new solutions and focus on the shared goal of streamlining the decision-making process while generating detailed insights.
With AI, FP&A can now embed sustainability data directly into their financial analysis and forecasts. Traditionally, sustainability metrics like carbon emissions or energy use were tracked separately from financial performance. This method made it difficult for FP&A teams to link environmental or social goals to business outcomes.
AI-driven analytics can process large amounts of environmental, social and governance (ESG) data from diverse sources. This type of data analysis helps FP&A teams identify patterns and correlations between sustainable practices and financial results.
Implementing AI in FP&A requires a structured approach that combines clear leadership direction, strong data foundations and continuous improvement. To ensure success, FP&A teams should follow a strategic roadmap that aligns technology with business goals and equips teams to adapt effectively. The following five steps outline a practical path to successful AI integration in FP&A:
Executives and FP&A teams can no longer function in a silo. The future of FP&A lies in an organization’s ability to prioritize a holistic method of work. Deepak Joshi, Finance and Supply Chain Transformation Leader, IBM Consulting®, suggests there is a shift toward an Integrated Business Planning (IBP) approach. In this process, different parts of an organization work together to create a unified plan for business performance.
“FP&A is uniquely positioned to lead this transformation by fostering cross-functional collaboration,” says Joshi. “By breaking down data silos and encouraging transparency, FP&A enables different departments to work together toward shared business goals.”
For FP&A organizations to meet the needs of the future, they must reposition themselves from a reactive function to a proactive driver of innovation and curiosity (insert footnote). Integrating these technologies can be a daunting task. But if Landmark Retail, one of the largest omnichannel retailers across the Middle East and Northern Africa (MENA), India and Southeast Asia (SEA) can maximize its efficiency, so can other FP&A teams.
With presence in multiple countries and regions and operating with multiple brands, Landmark Retail was looking to consolidate its data and make its budgeting process more efficient.
The retailer turned to IBM Planning Analytics, which was able to produce a successful proof of concept within 8–10 weeks and help them achieve a notably streamlined and efficient budgeting process. Landmark Retailer is just one example of how FP&A teams can implement AI solutions that can produce immediate financial data and AI-driven forecasts.
