Built-in advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities that increase the accuracy and speed of your forecasts
To enhance the speed and accuracy of your forecasts, IBM Planning Analytics provides built-in advanced AI forecasting.

Without the hassle of extra purchases. All are backed by full IBM support.

With IBM Planning Analytics, the AI forecasts are integrated into the planning models. Imagine generating sales forecasts that automatically update related financial models and key performance indicators, so you can instantly see the financial impact across your organization.

Technical documentation

Dive into the details of how you can use AI forecasting.
Benefits   Faster forecasting

AI automation speeds up traditional methods, drastically reducing data analysis and model adjustment time.

 Improved accuracy

AI algorithms enhance accuracy by uncovering complex patterns in vast data sets unseen by the human eye.

 Integrate more data

AI models process and integrate data from multiple sources, factoring in historical, real-time and market trends.
Features
Baseline forecasting Automated forecasting Uses historical data to project future outcomes, offering a starting point to execute a scheduled forecast process for planning and decision-making. See technical details
Univariate forecasting On-demand forecasting Employs time-series AI algorithms for analyzing and modeling forecasting data over time, detecting seasonality and trends, and enhancing forecasts with automatic outlier detection and correction. Learn how to forecast based on actuals
Multivariate forecasting Forecast with multiple variables Improves accuracy by analyzing past trends and interactions among multiple variables, factoring in both their historical and projected future values. Learn more about multivariate forecasting
Customer results

Check out what our clients have achieved through the power of AI forecasting with IBM Planning Analytics.

 25% Time savings across the entire department

Idaho Forest Group freed up an executive’s schedule by cutting forecasting efforts from over 80 hours to under 15.

 Explore the case study 50% Reduced time to produce bank stress test reports

ICBC cut processing periods from 4 weeks to 2 weeks.

 Explore the case study
What you get

Check out the technical details and documentation to learn about what you get with AI forecasting.

 Trusted AI models

IBM watsonx™ Time Series libraries are used by AI forecasting, helping to ensure reliable and trusted AI models for time series analysis.

 Statistical details as comments

Increase trust and transparency with statistical details saved as comments.

 High-level explainability

Gain insights into predictive model types, model parameters and accuracy measures with forecasting algorithms.

 Confidence interval

Using the Advanced tab, AI forecasting processes 9 algorithms to select the best fit, providing confidence intervals and accuracy details.

 Outlier detection and correction

Automatically identifies and adjusts outliers in historical data, improving accuracy with normalized data points without altering the actual data.

 Flexible forecast spreading

Choose between proportional or relative proportional spreading of forecast data.
Take the next step

Get started with a free trial of IBM Planning Analytics or book a consultation with an IBM expert to discuss how it can advance your specific business needs.

