To enhance the speed and accuracy of your forecasts, IBM Planning Analytics provides built-in advanced AI forecasting.
Without the hassle of extra purchases. All are backed by full IBM support.
With IBM Planning Analytics, the AI forecasts are integrated into the planning models. Imagine generating sales forecasts that automatically update related financial models and key performance indicators, so you can instantly see the financial impact across your organization.
Dive into the details of how you can use AI forecasting.
AI automation speeds up traditional methods, drastically reducing data analysis and model adjustment time.
AI algorithms enhance accuracy by uncovering complex patterns in vast data sets unseen by the human eye.
AI models process and integrate data from multiple sources, factoring in historical, real-time and market trends.
Check out what our clients have achieved through the power of AI forecasting with IBM Planning Analytics.
Idaho Forest Group freed up an executive’s schedule by cutting forecasting efforts from over 80 hours to under 15.
ICBC cut processing periods from 4 weeks to 2 weeks.
Check out the technical details and documentation to learn about what you get with AI forecasting.
IBM watsonx™ Time Series libraries are used by AI forecasting, helping to ensure reliable and trusted AI models for time series analysis.
Increase trust and transparency with statistical details saved as comments.
Gain insights into predictive model types, model parameters and accuracy measures with forecasting algorithms.
Using the Advanced tab, AI forecasting processes 9 algorithms to select the best fit, providing confidence intervals and accuracy details.
Automatically identifies and adjusts outliers in historical data, improving accuracy with normalized data points without altering the actual data.
Choose between proportional or relative proportional spreading of forecast data.