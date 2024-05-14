Idaho Forest Group, LLC (IFG) knew that it needed to better address this uncertain future, so it hired Dan Redmond to serve as the company’s new Director of Financial Planning and Analysis.

“Before I was brought on,” he explains, “IFG had never actually done a forecast before. All they did was match budgets to actuals at the end of the month and then add in personal experience and gut instinct to make decisions. So they didn’t know what their future cash flow would be. And that left them vulnerable and scrambling if there was a problem at one of the mills or if prices were down.”



At the time when Redmond joined, IFG was experiencing unprecedented swings in the market due to the pandemic’s impact. Meanwhile, the firm was working to update and upgrade one of its sawmills, tying up some of its cash reserves for that project.



Beyond the financial challenges, the firm’s planning inefficiencies were beginning to also disrupt its day-to-day operations, resulting in longer lead times for product delivery and occasional raw material shortages.



“In general, I like to be efficient and make my life easier,” adds Redmond. “I’d rather focus on the analytics and their review than having to spend all my time putting together a forecast. But we were doing everything in Excel spreadsheets. I was spending 80 hours every month on just this one task.”



He continues: “Excel is obviously not the ideal tool for this—particularly as the models became larger. I was planning across multiple mills and corporate sites, and the data I was looking at was rife with errors. Having worked with a planning tool at my last company, I knew that there was technology out there that could help.”

