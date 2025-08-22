What is sales forecasting?

The core objective of sales forecasting is to provide a clear picture of future sales and future revenue so leaders can make informed business decisions. Forecasts help guide key areas such as budgeting, hiring, production, inventory management, sales planning and strategy. For sales teams, forecasts support target setting, deal prioritization and pipeline management.

The accuracy of a forecast depends heavily on the quality of the data behind it. Sales organizations with strong data discipline—where customer relationship management (CRM) records are current, complete and consistently updated—tend to produce better forecasts. When teams openly share information across sales, finance and operations, forecasting becomes a collaborative, trusted process.

Accurate forecasting helps businesses track performance against internal benchmarks, plan ahead and respond proactively. It strengthens alignment between departments and gives leaders confidence in setting sales quotas, managing cash flow and making investment decisions. In this way, forecasts reflect business health and also help shape it.

Creating a forecast requires both structure and judgment. The analytical side is data-driven, relying on statistics about past sales, deal velocity, seasonality, trend analysis and other market research. The intuitive side draws on the insights of sales reps and managers who understand the specific context of each opportunity. Many organizations take a bottom-up approach, blending rep-level insights with broader data models to produce well-balanced and realistic forecasts.

Technology now plays a key role in streamlining and improving the forecasting process. 81% of sales teams are investing in artificial intelligence (AI).1 Platforms like Salesforce pull live deal data from CRMs, apply AI and deliver real-time visibility into pipeline health. Increasingly, these platforms leverage generative AI to create plain-language summaries, scenario explanations and tailored recommendations to make forecasts easier to interpret.

Agentic AI can take this a step further by continuously monitoring pipeline changes and alerting teams to emerging risks or opportunities. It can even trigger next steps so that sales organizations can respond before issues impact results.

Accurate forecasting depends on shared ownership and consistent process. Reps are responsible for updating deals. Sales managers monitor team performance and coach accordingly. Finance and operations validate assumptions and support planning. When everyone works from the same dataset and reviews forecasts regularly, the sales forecasting process stays current, valuable and actionable. A good forecast is never static—it evolves with the business.