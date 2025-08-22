What is sales forecasting?

Sales forecasting is the process of predicting what a company is likely to sell over a future period, typically measured in weeks, months or quarters. It estimates sales revenue from deals already in progress or expected to enter the sales pipeline. A reliable sales forecast allows organizations to operate with greater clarity and control.
The core objective of sales forecasting is to provide a clear picture of future sales and future revenue so leaders can make informed business decisions. Forecasts help guide key areas such as budgeting, hiring, production, inventory management, sales planning and strategy. For sales teams, forecasts support target setting, deal prioritization and pipeline management.
The accuracy of a forecast depends heavily on the quality of the data behind it. Sales organizations with strong data discipline—where customer relationship management (CRM) records are current, complete and consistently updated—tend to produce better forecasts. When teams openly share information across sales, finance and operations, forecasting becomes a collaborative, trusted process.
Accurate forecasting helps businesses track performance against internal benchmarks, plan ahead and respond proactively. It strengthens alignment between departments and gives leaders confidence in setting sales quotas, managing cash flow and making investment decisions. In this way, forecasts reflect business health and also help shape it.
Creating a forecast requires both structure and judgment. The analytical side is data-driven, relying on statistics about past sales, deal velocity, seasonality, trend analysis and other market research. The intuitive side draws on the insights of sales reps and managers who understand the specific context of each opportunity. Many organizations take a bottom-up approach, blending rep-level insights with broader data models to produce well-balanced and realistic forecasts.
Technology now plays a key role in streamlining and improving the forecasting process. 81% of sales teams are investing in artificial intelligence (AI).1 Platforms like Salesforce pull live deal data from CRMs, apply AI and deliver real-time visibility into pipeline health. Increasingly, these platforms leverage generative AI to create plain-language summaries, scenario explanations and tailored recommendations to make forecasts easier to interpret.
Agentic AI can take this a step further by continuously monitoring pipeline changes and alerting teams to emerging risks or opportunities. It can even trigger next steps so that sales organizations can respond before issues impact results.
Accurate forecasting depends on shared ownership and consistent process. Reps are responsible for updating deals. Sales managers monitor team performance and coach accordingly. Finance and operations validate assumptions and support planning. When everyone works from the same dataset and reviews forecasts regularly, the sales forecasting process stays current, valuable and actionable. A good forecast is never static—it evolves with the business.
Sales forecasting is important because it allows businesses to plan and operate with greater confidence. When teams have a clear view of expected revenue, they can make informed decisions about staffing, production capacity, budget allocation and sales strategy. This strategy helps leaders align resource allocation with demand, scale teams at the right time and avoid unnecessary spending.
Forecasting also supports better supply chain optimization and inventory planning by helping businesses anticipate product needs, reduce the risk of overstocking and avoid low inventory levels during critical periods.
Forecasting plays a central role in financial planning. Accurate revenue projections guide cash flow management, help prioritize investments and shape long-term growth strategies. Without a reliable forecast, finance teams are left guessing, which makes it harder to manage risk or seize new opportunities.
For sales teams, forecasts provide a realistic foundation for setting pricing, quotas and goals and tracking performance and sales productivity. These metrics allow managers to track progress against meaningful targets and adjust as needed.
A strong forecast also keeps departments aligned. Sales, finance, operations and other business functions all benefit from working off the same numbers. When everyone understands what’s in the pipeline, such as new business, renewals and what’s likely to close, they can coordinate more effectively and act faster. This shared visibility builds trust and helps teams move with greater focus and precision.
Sales forecasting also influences how the business is viewed from the outside. Investors, boards and lenders often look to forecasts when assessing a company’s health and potential. A consistent record of meeting or exceeding forecasts builds credibility and inspires confidence. It shows that the company understands its market, manages its pipeline well and is prepared to scale responsibly.
There’s no single way to forecast sales. The chosen method depends on your business model, sales cycle and available data. Most companies blend a few of these methodologies to get the full picture.
Historical forecasting uses past performance to estimate future results. This method is especially effective in stable, predictable environments where performance trends remain consistent over time. By reviewing historical sales data like averages, seasonal patterns, last year’s performance and typical deal sizes, teams can establish a baseline for what to expect. However, this approach often struggles to account for sudden market changes or shifts in buyer behavior.
Pipeline forecasting focuses on deals currently in progress. It considers deal stage, close date, value and the probability of conversion to generate forward-looking estimates. When the CRM is consistently updated and the sales process is clearly defined, pipeline forecasting can provide accurate real-time data about expected revenue. However, its accuracy depends heavily on data quality and rep discipline.
Intuitive forecasting is based on the judgment and experience of salespeople and managers. It’s often used by newer companies or in industries where deals are highly complex or less predictable. While this approach can capture nuances that data might miss, it lacks consistency and is difficult to scale across large teams or long time frames.
AI-driven forecasting uses machine learning to analyze past data, deal progression and engagement to predict which deals are likely to close. Platforms can automate this process and flag risks or opportunities earlier than manual methods. While fast and scalable, AI forecasts still rely on clean, complete data to be effective. Without strong inputs, their accuracy declines.
Automation and AI are revolutionizing business processes. In a recent survey, more than 80% of cross-industry operations executives cited automating global business services as a major strategic imperative. And they expect AI agents to get them there. 86% say that by 2027, process automation and workflow reinvention will be more effective because of AI.2
With the right tools in place, sales forecasting is much easier and more accurate. Here are the technologies helping teams collect data, track performance, spot market trends and adjust in real time:
C-suite leaders across industries recognize AI's transformative role. Over half (52%) of C-suite executives, including sales leaders, report positive performance outcomes due to AI-powered workflows.3
In sales forecasting, AI-driven tools use machine learning and predictive analytics to forecast which deals are most likely to close based on historical trends, buyer behavior and engagement data. Generative AI adds a new layer by turning complex statistical predictions into simple, actionable recommendations for sales teams. AI agents can then act on these recommendations, automating routine forecast updates and sending reminders to reps for overdue deal data.
Business intelligence and analytics tools like Tableau, for example, use generative AI to transform sales data into dashboards and visual reports that explain trends, making them more digestible for nontech stakeholders. They help leaders identify patterns, measure performance against targets and spot risks or gaps in the pipeline.
AI agents can continuously monitor BI dashboards, highlight anomalies and push alerts to relevant teams when action might be needed. By 2026, 83% of executives anticipate that AI agents will autonomously execute actions based on operational metrics and transaction histories.3
CRM platforms are the foundation for most sales forecasting processes. Examples like Salesforce and Hubspot store deal and account data, track pipeline stages and provide visibility into what’s open, what’s likely to close and when.
In addition to generating basic forecasts based on rep-entered information, many modern CRMs now integrate AI and generative AI to enhance accuracy and usability. AI features can analyze patterns in deal activity, flag risks and suggest updates, while generative AI can generate summaries, recommendations and scenario explanations in plain language for sales teams. This approach makes the forecast more dynamic and actionable.
As the central source of truth for deal tracking, CRMs with AI capabilities help teams make faster, more strategic decisions. By 2026, 85% of executives believe that their workforce will make real-time, data-driven decisions by using AI agent recommendations.3
Dedicated sales forecasting software and platforms take things further by offering more advanced modeling tools. They support scenario planning, allow for collaboration across teams like sales, finance and operations and help companies compare forecasts against actuals.
These platforms can use generative AI to create automated “what-if” analysis narratives and translate complex model outputs into business-friendly insights. When combined with AI agents, they can monitor live performance metrics, alert teams to significant deviations from the plan and even suggest corrective actions based on historical best practices.
Sales engagement tools track how and when reps interact with prospects, capturing email opens, call activity and other signals. This data helps sales teams understand deal engagement and momentum, making it easier to assess which opportunities are progressing and which might be at risk—ultimately improving forecast accuracy.
These tools can also use generative AI to draft personalized follow-up messages, propose outreach cadences based on deal stage and feed engagement scores directly into forecasting models. Sales teams anticipate raising Net Promoter Scores (NPS) from 16% in 2024 to 51% by 2026, driven chiefly by AI-enabled engagement and support.3
While less automated, spreadsheets like Excel and Google Sheets are still widely used for sales forecasting—especially in smaller or early-stage companies. They offer flexibility for teams that want to build custom forecasting models or work with data manually. Still, they require more upkeep and are more prone to error without strong processes in place.
Accurate sales forecasting starts with dependable data. A clean, well-maintained CRM is essential, serving as the foundation for all forecasting efforts. Each opportunity in the pipeline should include a clearly defined stage, an up-to-date close date and a realistic deal value. Sales reps must enter this information consistently, while managers are responsible for reviewing and validating it regularly. Without reliable inputs, even the most advanced forecasting tools struggle to produce meaningful results.
A structured and clearly defined sales process is equally important. Every stage in the pipeline should reflect measurable buyer actions that indicate progress toward a close. When all team members apply the same definitions and criteria, the forecast becomes far more consistent and trustworthy. If one rep marks a deal as “commit” based on confidence and another does so too early, it introduces confusion and reduces the accuracy of the overall forecast.
Organizational visibility is another key factor. Teams need more than a snapshot of individual deals. They require insights into trends across products, territories and segments. Reporting tools and dashboards play a vital role in surfacing these insights, helping sales leaders monitor performance and identify risks before they impact results. When this information is accessible and shared across departments, it promotes alignment and accountability.
Consistent engagement with the forecasting process is what makes it work over time. A forecast shouldn’t be treated as a static document or end-of-quarter task. Instead, it should be reviewed and refined regularly through forecast calls, pipeline reviews and coaching. The most accurate forecasts are dynamic. They shift with new information, adjust to deal movement and reflect what’s happening in the market. The more disciplined and collaborative the process, the more accurate the results.
Sales forecasting predicts revenue and helps teams run the business with focus and control. In addition to improved business planning and decision-making, here are some additional key benefits it offers across the company:
Faster risk response: Early signs of trouble—like slipping deals or a weak pipeline—let teams adjust before problems get bigger.
Greater confidence from investors: Reaching your forecast goals builds credibility with boards, investors and other stakeholders who rely on predictability.
Improved cash flow management: Predicting when revenue will come in helps finance teams manage expenses, investments and cash reserves.
Increased accountability: When forecasts are tracked regularly, it pushes reps and managers to own their pipeline and follow through.
More accurate goal setting: Forecasts help set realistic sales targets and quotas based on data, not just ambition or guesswork.
Stronger team alignment: A shared forecast keeps sales operations, finance, ops and leadership working toward common goals.
Even with the right tools, sales forecasting can be hard to get right. These challenges are some of the most common that teams face when trying to build and maintain accurate forecasts:
Changing market conditions: External factors like economic shifts or competitor moves can throw off even the best forecast.
Inaccurate or incomplete data: Forecasts rely on clean CRM data. Missing or outdated information can lead to poor predictions. New products or startups often don’t have enough historical data to build solid projections.
Inconsistent sales process: When reps use stages or terms differently, it's hard to compare deals or trust the numbers.
Lack of rep engagement: The forecast quickly becomes unreliable if sales representatives don’t regularly update their pipeline with current sales information.
Overly optimistic forecasting: Reps might push deals forward too soon or overestimate the likelihood of closing, which can lead to inflated forecasts.
Poor cross-team visibility: Without alignment between sales, finance and ops, assumptions cannot be shared or understood.
1 Salesforce State of Sales, Sixth Edition, ©2024, Salesforce, Inc. All rights reserved.
2 Orchestrating agentic AI for intelligent business operations, IBM Institute for Business Value, 2025.
3 AI-powered productivity: Sales, IBM Institute for Business Value data story, 2025.