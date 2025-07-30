What is a sales pipeline?

Most pipelines follow a set of stages that reflect how a lead moves from first contact to final sale. Each stage of the sales pipeline represents a specific step needed to turn leads into customers. These steps usually start with finding leads, then contacting them, having conversations, making offers and finally closing the sale. The pipeline helps salespeople and managers track progress and focus on the right opportunities.

A sales pipeline is often confused with a sales funnel. Both are useful, but they serve different purposes. The pipeline tracks the steps that a salesperson takes to move a deal forward. It focuses on actions and deal status. A sales funnel shows how many leads make it through each stage, with numbers dropping as deals fall off.

While the pipeline helps manage active deals, the funnel gives a broader view of conversion rates and overall performance.

A pipeline also helps teams stay organized, monitor progress and plan ahead. Knowing the number of deals in each different stage makes it easier to forecast future sales and spot bottlenecks and issues early. If deals are stalling in one part of the process, it might be a sign that something needs to change.

Sales pipelines can be simple or detailed depending on the business. Some teams use basic tools like spreadsheets, while others rely on customer relationship management (CRM) software that automates lead tracking and organization. These tools often include features like templates, workflows and integrations that help further streamline the process. No matter the system, the pipeline provides a clear view of how the sales process is performing.

To be effective, a pipeline needs to stay current. Salespeople should update it regularly, so it reflects real-time activity and supports smart decision-making. A strong pipeline is a tool that helps close more deals, gain new customers and grow the business.