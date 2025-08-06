What is sales planning?

It begins with sales leaders establishing and defining long-term business goals. Once those goals have been set, the next step is to figure out how to achieve those sales goals by establishing a detailed sales strategy.

These steps can include establishing revenue goals, identifying target markets, setting quotas, evaluating consumer buying trends and marketing dynamics, and continually collecting data to optimize the sales plan over the lifetime of the business plan.

A sales plan can help a business determine its marketing strategy and build stronger customer relationships, resulting in better conversion rates and new customers. Businesses of today are using the power of AI and automation to gain an in-depth understanding of target customers, optimize key performance indicators (KPIs), increase lead generation and drive new revenue.