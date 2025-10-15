What is workforce planning?

This critical function bridges human resources strategy with overall business strategy, helping organizations anticipate and prepare for future talent needs rather than simply reacting to immediate staffing gaps.

At its essence, workforce planning helps HR teams address a fundamental question: What does our organization need from its people to succeed, both now and in the future? The discipline has become increasingly vital in today’s rapidly changing business environment, where technological disruption and evolving work models continuously reshape talent requirements. “Every job is going to be changing,” says Kim Morick, Global Leader for AI-first HR at IBM Consulting. “So, you need to figure out which skills each job will require.”

In recent years, strategic workforce planning has emerged as a critical tool to meet rising challenges as technology reshaped the global business landscape. According to the IBM Institute for Business Value, only 6% of the workforce historically needed reskilling—but by 2024, that number rose to 35%, or over 1 billion employees worldwide. Increasingly, reactive hiring and training practices no longer suffice to handle such wide-ranging talent needs.

Organizations that excel at negotiating workforce needs gain significant competitive advantages. According to research from the consultancy McKinsey, S&P 500 companies performing well on talent investments generate 300% more revenue per employee than the median firm.

Generally, firms with carefully rendered strategic workforce planning practices experience lower recruitment costs by anticipating needs well in advance. They also maintain productivity during transitions, reduce costly turnover and position themselves to capitalize on new opportunities quickly. And perhaps most importantly, these companies avoid the crisis mode that follows unexpected talent shortages or surpluses.