Revolutionizing budgeting and planning processes for a retail giant

Landmark Retail is one of the largest omnichannel retailers across the Middle East and Northern Africa (MENA), India and Southeast Asia (SEA). It is a division of Landmark Group, a well-known multinational retail and hospitality conglomerate headquartered in Dubai. The group’s journey started as a single store in Bahrain five decades ago. Today, Landmark Group has evolved into a powerhouse of 2200 stores across 21 countries.

It offers a diverse array of products and services across 25 homegrown brands and multiple franchises that cater to a multitude of tastes and preferences across fashion, home, electronics and more. The group’s values (iLEAD: Listen, Empower, Adapt and Deliver with Integrity) guide their purpose of creating exceptional value for their employees, their customers and their communities.

In 2013, Landmark Retail’s financial planning and analysis team faced challenges as they managed financial processes across more than 1200 stores. According to Gopal Chandak, FP&A Leader at Landmark, “The consolidation of the financial budget, cost allocation methods and standardization of common records posed as major obstacles. Gathering files from multiple parties led to discrepancies due to varying versions of software and different levels of user expertise.”