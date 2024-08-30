Types of business strategy

In the 1980s, Professor Michael Porter from Harvard Business School developed a series of generic strategies, which subsequent researchers built upon. These strategies continue to underpin the most widely employed business approaches. Large corporations and small businesses still use these classic business strategies. Porter’s original theory identified 3 fundamental types of business strategies, with one later splitting into two variants. These 3 core strategies include:

1. Cost leadership strategy

The cost leadership strategy focuses on gaining market share by providing goods or services at the lowest possible cost. Typically, these organizations operate on a large scale, often by using a network of franchises to enhance efficiency and speed. In organizations pursuing a cost leadership strategy, their competitive edge lies in providing the cheapest goods to a broad audience. Compared to other strategies, they allocate relatively fewer resources to research and development or advertising, as their success relies largely on economies of scale.

This focus on efficiency and scale can help these organizations withstand challenges from competitors and often results in high profits. However, the same focus on efficiency may impede their ability to adapt quickly. If the perception arises that the organization’s lower prices correspond to lower-quality goods, it may negatively impact the business.

2. Differentiation strategy

Organizations following a differentiation strategy aim to encourage consumers to pay a premium for a unique product or highly desirable product. This uniqueness might mean that the new product is more expensive but also more reliable or useful compared to competitors, or it might involve innovative features.

This business model needs careful consideration of marketing strategies and market dynamics. Businesses following a differentiation strategy often highlight their research and development efforts to convince customers of their product’s superiority. For example, Nike emphasizes its innovations in sportswear to differentiate itself from competitors.

When effectively implemented, this strategy may lead to higher profit margins as loyal customers repeatedly choose the brand. It may also reduce the threat of competitors if the unique product is widely viewed as such, fostering significant brand loyalty. However, organizations remain vulnerable if a competitor offers a cheaper alternative for price-sensitive buyers.

3. Focus strategy

The focus strategy, also known as the niche strategy, involves aligning an entire organization’s efforts around a highly specific group of customers, product line or geographic market. This strategy often aims to target undiscovered market segments or serve an under-served demographic.

While this strategy may sometimes resemble differentiation or cost-leadership strategies, it focuses on a smaller consumer group. Businesses deploying a focus strategy aim to capture a specific market rather than exponentially expand their customer base through low pricing or novel product development. There are 2 types of focus strategies for niche markets:

Cost-focus strategy: This type of strategic management focuses on offering products to a specific niche market at a lower price than competitors.

This type of strategic management focuses on offering products to a specific niche market at a lower price than competitors. Differentiation-focus strategy: This type of business strategy may offer products to its niche market at a higher price but involves developing products and services that are seen as superior to the competition.

Businesses deploying either focus strategy can benefit from increased expertise gained from specializing in a narrow niche. This specialization allows them to offer products and services that are tailored specifically to their relatively small market segment, potentially fostering more personalized customer interactions and building customer loyalty. Since the target audience for the product tends to be limited, businesses that use this model can expect higher efficiency and lower marketing and operational costs.