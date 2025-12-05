What is scenario planning?

The best way to understand scenario planning is through the example of the Royal Dutch Shell company known currently as Shell. The oil and gas company started to use scenario planning in the 1960s when it was dealing with expanded production challenges, and it ultimately anticipated the 1973 oil crisis.

In 1965, the company introduced the Unified Planning Machinery (UPM), which was a computerized forecasting tool used to predict financial flows. This tool led to more conversations within the company about creating possible scenarios and anticipating future events through the scenario development process.

The company devised alternative scenarios based on a range of variables. It did so to try to understand what the future state of the organizations might look like in a world based on free trade or growing geopolitical tensions.

This work played a pivotal role for Shell as it tried to understand and anticipate disruptions. To this day, Shell is asking “what-if” questions and uses the scenario planning process to think about long-term challenges and mitigate risk.

The aim of scenario planning is not just to predict the outcomes, but to understand what forces might have led to them. It’s crucial to look at external and internal business environment factors and integrate scenario planning throughout organizational processes.