IBM recognized as a Leader in BARC’s 2025 Score for Integrated Planning and Analytics

11 June 2025
IBM has been named a Leader in the 2025 BARC Score for Integrated Planning and Analytics. This recognition reflects IBM’s relentless focus on empowering organizations with a unified, intelligent planning platform—one that doesn't just keep up with change, but helps you stay ahead of it.
At a time when volatility is the new normal and business cycles move faster than ever, the ability to plan, adapt and act decisively has become a competitive necessity. Planning is broken for many businesses today: it’s too slow, too disconnected and too reactive. IBM Planning Analytics changes that. Here’s how:
Whether you're rethinking your finance transformation strategy, scaling integrated business planning, or trying to move faster with fewer manual steps—IBM Planning Analytics is built to help you lead with confidence.
As described by BARC in the report, "IBM Planning Analytics provides rich flexibility for business power users to create tailored planning, budgeting and forecasting as well as analytics applications based on a high-performance, scalable in-memory database.” BARC also highlights our continuous investment in UX, workflow automation, AI and integrations with platforms like watsonx and ILOG CPLEX.
Let’s redefine what planning can do for your business. See how IBM Planning Analytics compares to other solutions and experience the IBM Planning Analytics firsthand.