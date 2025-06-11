IBM recognized as a Leader in BARC’s 2025 Score for Integrated Planning and Analytics

11 June 2025

IBM has been named a Leader in the 2025 BARC Score for Integrated Planning and Analytics. This recognition reflects IBM’s relentless focus on empowering organizations with a unified, intelligent planning platform—one that doesn't just keep up with change, but helps you stay ahead of it.

How IBM Planning Analytics changes the game

At a time when volatility is the new normal and business cycles move faster than ever, the ability to plan, adapt and act decisively has become a competitive necessity. Planning is broken for many businesses today: it’s too slow, too disconnected and too reactive. IBM Planning Analytics changes that. Here’s how:

  1. Built for decision-makers, not just data crunchers: At the heart of IBM Planning Analytics is a lightning-fast, in-memory engine (TM1) that gives business leaders and finance teams the power to build and adapt plans in real time. From budgeting to what-if modeling, you get answers before competitors even define the question.
  2. AI where it matters: BARC highlights IBM’s built-in AI and machine learning that can forecast across multiple scenarios, detect anomalies, and flag inconsistencies before they become issues. This means more confidence in your numbers and fewer surprises.
  3. Designed for humans: With a newly modernized web interface, intuitive visual workflows and an AI-powered assistant that responds to natural language, Planning Analytics makes sophisticated planning accessible to everyone without sacrificing depth.
  4. Tailored to your business: Unlike one-size-fits-all tools, IBM Planning Analytics adapts to your business model. Be it finance, supply chain, workforce or project planning, you build what you need, or tap into IBM’s and its partners’ growing library of prebuilt content.
  5. Deploy it your way: IBM Planning Analytics meets you where you are today—Cloud, on-prem or hybrid—and scales with you tomorrow. It’s available via IBM Cloud, AWS and Azure.

Trusted by enterprises, recognized by analysts

Whether you're rethinking your finance transformation strategy, scaling integrated business planning, or trying to move faster with fewer manual steps—IBM Planning Analytics is built to help you lead with confidence.

As described by BARC in the report, "IBM Planning Analytics provides rich flexibility for business power users to create tailored planning, budgeting and forecasting as well as analytics applications based on a high-performance, scalable in-memory database.” BARC also highlights our continuous investment in UX, workflow automation, AI and integrations with platforms like watsonx and ILOG CPLEX.

Let’s redefine what planning can do for your business. See how IBM Planning Analytics compares to other solutions and experience the IBM Planning Analytics firsthand.

Download the report

Start a free trial

