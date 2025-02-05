Managed cloud services

Home

Discover how forward-thinking IT leaders are using AI and automation to manage IT autonomously
How to help IT manage itself
Portrait of a engineer working in IT data center
Accelerate business outcomes with hybrid cloud and AI expertise

IBM Consulting delivers high-quality and innovative IT solutions to meet our client's business needs, including hybrid cloud management services with technology solutions that enable their business objectives and accelerate the cloud journey, unleashing the full potential of their technology investments. 

Challenges faced by enterprises adopting generative AI can be overcome with a well-defined hybrid cloud strategy. Maximize business outcomes and scale AI with a Hybrid by Design cloud approach.
Get the Hybrid by Design eBook
Capabilities Cloud infrastructure management

AI-enabled services to help you manage all types of clouds – private, public and hybrid. With integrated FinOps to optimize your cloud costs. 

 Learn about Platform Engineering services Application management

Achieve desired levels of performance and uptime, control application sprawl and deliver transformational experiences to users. 

 Learn about Application Management services AIOps

Leverage genAI and ML to run IT value-streams tightly tied to business outcomes. Manage IT autonomously with prescriptive  solutions that allow personnel to focus on delivering higher value.

 Learn about IBM Consulting AIOps
Use cases Drive continuous cloud modernization

As a top-tier partner of AWS Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud and IBM Cloud, we help migrate, build and manage each of your applications to your platform of choice.

 Reduce operational costs

Our management services deliver operational efficiencies that lower costs and implement intelligent business processes by integrating data, AI and advanced automation. 

 Enhance visibility, security and resiliency

Our integrated multicloud management platform offers a single-pane view, providing enhancements to end-to-end visibility in the hybrid environment for better control over your business processes. 
Co-create with IBM Garage ™
Ideate, build, measure, iterate and scale solutions seamlessly with our end-to-end framework of design thinking, agile and DevOps practices. Achieve speed-to-value and adopt breakthrough technologies through the partnership created with your team and a diverse set of IBM experts in business, design and technology. Learn more Talk to an IBM Garage expert
In the midst of adversity, the CLS team and IBM teams worked really closely together. The dedication from both sides was exceptional. Ritesh Gadhiya Head of Settlement Applications CLS Read CLS story

How hybrid cloud and digital transformation are building resiliency in an industry fraught with risk Read the report
Mastering hybrid cloud

Understand the 5 common challenges to achieving value on hybrid cloud journeys.
Optimize your digital transformation

The IBM Consulting Advantage for Cloud Transformation platform is designed specifically to help businesses accelerate cloud adoption with consistent and predictable outcomes so they can navigate with certainty.
The deep cloud alternative

How moving beyond conventional cloud-based infrastructure can help you reach new levels of business value.
Related solutions Cloud application development

Using a cloud-native build strategy accelerates innovation at lower costs, helps achieve faster time to market and drives revenue growth with open, secure, hybrid multicloud platforms.

 Read more Application migration and modernization

Our application modernization methodology, powered by Red Hat, helps you execute a seamless migration and modernization to cloud that is secure, cost effective and agile.

 Read more IBM Consulting Advantage for Cloud Transformation

A platform designed specifically to help businesses accelerate cloud adoption with consistent and predictable outcomes so they can navigate with certainty.

 Read more Hybrid cloud strategy and architecture

We work with you to determine the right cloud strategy, operating model, roadmap and ecosystem partnerships by combining our deep industry expertise with technology insights.

 Read more IBM Red Hat solutions

See how IBM and Red Hat can increase productivity and service levels, reduce costs and improve business outcomes.

 Read more IBM Cloud Native Academy

Learn cloud native and DevOps technologies through our hands-on self-placed training platform.

 Discover IBM Cloud Native Academy
