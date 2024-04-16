After comprehensive integration testing had given the team a high level of confidence in the new application, the next phase was to run the system in parallel with the legacy platform. Rigorous monitoring and analysis was used to confirm that both systems would consistently produce the same results for the market.

This parallel phase was designed to enable frequent data migrations to reset the state of the new application in case its behavior diverged from the existing system. However, in practice, over the course of the six-month parallel run, the team only needed to use this functionality once to address a software problem.

“The software stabilized very quickly once we started the parallel run phase, and the quality of CLS’s data is extremely high, so we found there was very little need for fixes or data migrations,” says Patrick Smith, Program Manager at IBM. “In fact, even when CLS had the biggest single day of transactions in its history, the new application coped with nearly three times the normal workload, and the outcomes were as expected. We were delighted because it proved that we could potentially cut over even with a very high level of transactions without issues.”

Toward the end of the parallel phase, the emphasis increasingly shifted to preparations for the final production cutover event. The team ran multiple full-scale rehearsals, each lasting 20 to 30 hours and involving many stakeholders from across the distributed project team. Once again, the need to work effectively within the restrictions imposed by the global pandemic not only created challenges, but also led to new ideas and process improvements.

For example, instead of relying on established teams to oversee each step in the cutover process, the team created a much more resilient model, with multiple resources available across multiple locations to act as backups in case any individual team member suffers connectivity, power or other issues at critical stages. This is a model that CLS will be able to utilize for future change and transformation activity.