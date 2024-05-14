It was the summer of 2019 and the overall performance of Bestseller India was impressive. Ever since launching 11 years ago, the company grew at an average rate of over 50% a year. At more than 1,500 stores across India, customers snapped up popular clothing brands such as Jack & Jones, Only, Selected and Vero Moda.

But then, Bestseller India’s top-selling Only brand, designed for the burgeoning youth market, encountered headwinds. “Only had suddenly gone down and there was nothing that we could figure out in terms of what went wrong,” says Sharma. “We were puzzled and had to find out why it was going down.”

Sharma and his team traveled from Mumbai to Bangalore, India’s IT capital, for answers. “We were looking for a partner,” Sharma says, “who could not only bring in the new technologies, but also understood the fashion space well.”

Technology notwithstanding, understanding the fashion industry in India is notoriously difficult. Within its population of almost 1.4 billion people, India encompasses hundreds of dialects, religions and ethnic groups. Consumer preferences change markedly from town to town. Tracking micro-segmented markets at this scale challenges even the best and most experienced product planners and fashion merchandisers.

Bestseller India is a subsidiary of Bestseller, a worldwide retailer based in Denmark that is a leader in “fast fashion”—a dynamic business model that moves trendy clothes from the runway to the rack in a matter of days or weeks. When fast fashion hits the mark, fresh clothing designs fly off the shelves. But if the new designs miss with consumers, inventory gets marked down—and some of it ends up in landfills. In fact, for the global fashion industry as a whole, 20% of clothing produced eventually goes unsold.

The apparel manufacturing industry is also a major consumer of raw materials, water and energy. For example, the production of a single cotton t-shirt requires up to four liters of water. By more closely aligning consumer demand with design and production, the fashion industry can improve profits while also supporting environmental sustainability.

Historically, most fashion retailers tend to rely upon past experience and “gut” instinct to decide which designs to manufacture, what quantities to produce, and where to market their wares. But the diversity and dynamism of the Indian market revealed the limitations of a gut strategy, especially when Bestseller India looked closely into why its top-selling label was no longer performing as expected.

As Sharma went into his next meeting in Bangalore, he knew he needed a technological advantage for his designers and buyers to develop better forecasts and deliver the right product at the right time. And when he finally sat down with the experts at the IBM Research Laboratory he got right to the point: “Could IBM help us solve these problems by bringing in insights from data with AI?”