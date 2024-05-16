Semiconductor companies face a growing set of challenges to manage opportunities, from identification through production in an increasingly complex global ecosystem. Volume growth, coupled with downward pressure on margins and average selling prices (ASPs) are straining manufacturers’ ability to develop and manage their product portfolio.

The inability to respond to sudden demand changes or production problems increases overall manufacturing costs. SiView Standard is also difficult to plan and schedule across complex manufacturing lines located worldwide.



SiView Standard transforms your manufacturing execution systems (MESs) and processes by helping you get your semiconductor line up, running and stabilized early, and improve supply chain management through a unified system. SiView Standard can provide a competitive edge with a fully automated, single wafer control and build a line to handle multiple lots in a carrier.

SiView Standard improves your strategic sourcing, collaboration and enterprise resource planning to support manufacturing processes. SiView Standard integrates with your current enterprise systems to facilitate tighter supply chain and manufacturing linkages, so you can use economies of scale and respond quicker to market changes. SiView Standard can also enable initial fab bring-up in record time.

