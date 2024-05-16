Semiconductor companies face a growing set of challenges to manage opportunities, from identification through production in an increasingly complex global ecosystem. Volume growth, coupled with downward pressure on margins and average selling prices (ASPs) are straining manufacturers’ ability to develop and manage their product portfolio.
The inability to respond to sudden demand changes or production problems increases overall manufacturing costs. SiView Standard is also difficult to plan and schedule across complex manufacturing lines located worldwide.
SiView Standard transforms your manufacturing execution systems (MESs) and processes by helping you get your semiconductor line up, running and stabilized early, and improve supply chain management through a unified system. SiView Standard can provide a competitive edge with a fully automated, single wafer control and build a line to handle multiple lots in a carrier.
SiView Standard improves your strategic sourcing, collaboration and enterprise resource planning to support manufacturing processes. SiView Standard integrates with your current enterprise systems to facilitate tighter supply chain and manufacturing linkages, so you can use economies of scale and respond quicker to market changes. SiView Standard can also enable initial fab bring-up in record time.
Material Manager (MM) is production management on the manufacturing floor, supporting 16 operation modes from completely offline, manual to fully automated, high volume production. MM embeds over 400 rich business logic elements to manage objects in wafer, lot, FOUP and equipment, with real-time control and tracking of WIP, product, job and process.
Sense and Response (SaR) is a development and runtime framework for factory event handling that increases manufacturing utilization and efficiency. SaR allows users to create workflows to detect business events in existing systems (for example. MM), run business rules and respond to factory resources in real‐time. Such workflows can be introduced continuously without system outage.
SiView Advanced Process Control (APC) is pre-integrated with MM/DCS and supports Java/BPEL for business logic implementation. In addition, externally developed math models (for example MATLAB) can be adopted as a library. This allows personnel from engineering, science and economics to work on process control models quickly and effectively.
SiView High Availability Scalability (HAS) supports clustering of CorbaServer processes (for example MM servers). HAS automatically detects and recovers CorbaServer process failure and provides flexibility of CorbaServer extension. Under HAS configuration, application changes for fixes and enhancement can be applied without impacting production activities.
SiView Machine Supervisory Program (tMSP) is a SiView Standard offering for manufacturing tool control application, which controls communications between a piece of Equipment (tool) and the MES. SiView Standard runs on an event-driven, service oriented, multithreaded logic engine and uses plug-ins to support business logic. In addition, SiView Standard provides a collection of ready to use modules supporting many common communication protocols, allowing application developers to focus on business logic. tMSP conforms to SECS or HSMS protocol and supports the GEM standard.
SiView Production Dynamic Simulator (PDS also known as WIP Simulator) is a discrete event simulator to predict detailed lot movements, tool utilization and snapshot of work in progress lots in a semiconductor factory. SiView Standard provides a out-of-box high-speed simulation feature that provides information necessary for decision making in continuous improvement of factory operation such like capacity planning, WIP balancing, throughput increase, lead-time reduction, etc.
SiView Real-Time Dispatching (RTD) is pre-integrated with SiView MES and provides enhanced intelligent decision- making experience in response to ever-changing conditions in the factory. Provided through a browser-based rule editor, RTD enables users to create and define business/operation rules by dragging and dropping icons from a rich collection of components. As RTD requires little programming skill, it allows engineers to focus on business logic and respond quickly to logic and factory changes.
Web-based Statistical Process Control (SPC) performs the real-time statistical process control, using process data and measurement data (pre-integrated with MM). Using built-in analytical functions, SPC helps to forecast defect occurrence, improve yield through real-time monitoring on process equipment data trends.
Specification Manager (SM) provides the build-time specification management functions to create and define operations. Based on SEMATECH CIM Framework, SM supports 70+ classes to create and define semiconductor manufacturing scenarios with flexible version control, access control and archive solutions. Those classes include products, processes, routing, equipment, personnel, as well as operation specifics.
XM (FOUP transport) and RXM (Reticle transport), pre-integrated with MM, provide an MTSC interface to manage FOUP and reticle transport on the manufacturing floor. XM and RXM support the SEMI Equipment Communication Standard (SECS), High-Speed SECS Message Service (HSMS), and the Generic Model for Communications and Control of manufacturing Equipment (GEM), standard interface for equipment and material handling systems.
SiView Standard has about 200 ready-to-use fab operation scenarios including interaction with equipment, transportation system and applications, documented as MRM (Manufacturing Reference Model). This speeds up the realization of maximum benefits.
SiView Standard keeps being in compliance with SEMI Standard (GEM300, IF-A, SLM etc.). SiView Standard also has standard integration with major MCS vendors (Daifuku, Murata) as defacto standard.
SiView Standard achieved more than 1,300 days of nonstop operation.
The HAS feature supports nonstop operation and scalability to handle tremendous amounts of transactions at “Giga-Fabs” (or at a "Giga-Fab").
HAS: High Availability and Scalability feature
AAS: Always Available System
IBM® has continued investment for SiView Standard enhancements to keep the solution valuable. Customers’ requirements from our annual user survey and our SiView standard user conference are reflected in the product roadmap.
SiView Standard provides globally integrated multi-fab management features which consist of global integrated specification management, scalable MES and cross-fab operation support.
SiView Standard has full scope integration service experience with third-party software.
SiView Standard delivery team has achieved 100% successful on-time delivery records. SiView Standard delivery team has more than 200 people worldwide.
IBM can provide one team delivery and support of hardware, software, infrastructure and application.