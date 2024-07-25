Here’s the situation: You’re the CIO or similarly empowered representative of an organization. Different voices within your business are calling attention to the awesome scalability and power of hyperscale computing, which you’ve also noticed with increasing interest. Now the word comes down from on high that you’ve been tasked with designing and implementing your company’s hyperscale computing solution—whatever that should be.

Your organization already has an ambitious agenda in mind for whatever IT infrastructure you wind up choosing. The company is working with extremely high volumes of data and expects this situation to continue or grow. So, you’ve got a ton of assets earmarked for data storage, with many more workloads on the way.

Your business isn’t expecting this data to collect dust in a vault, either. Company leadership is already trumpeting new data processing applications and how smoothly already favored apps will be integrated into the new, high-performance system. Still others are wowed by the promise of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation that hyperscale data centers offer.

For these reasons, there’s a lot of positive support for going ahead and building a hyperscale data center, customized expressly for this business. However, that’s just one set of opinions.

Other leaders remind you that the company’s primary allegiance is to the bottom line and that your solution needs to be cost-effective and “thread the needle” by providing the most return for the least investment possible. These voices forcefully advocate using a colocation solution, where your company will instead rent space in a hyperscale data center, thus saving USD millions or even billions in construction costs and other associated charges.

Both options offer compelling arguments for their adoption. So, hyperscale vs. colocation—which do you choose?