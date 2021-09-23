What is Monte Carlo Simulation?

Unlike a normal forecasting model, Monte Carlo Simulation predicts a set of outcomes based on an estimated range of values versus a set of fixed input values. In other words, a Monte Carlo Simulation builds a model of possible results by leveraging a probability distribution, such as a uniform or normal distribution, for any variable that has inherent uncertainty. It, then, recalculates the results over and over, each time using a different set of random numbers between the minimum and maximum values. In a typical Monte Carlo experiment, this exercise can be repeated thousands of times to produce a large number of likely outcomes.

Monte Carlo Simulations are also utilized for long-term predictions due to their accuracy. As the number of inputs increase, the number of forecasts also grows, allowing you to project outcomes farther out in time with more accuracy. When a Monte Carlo Simulation is complete, it yields a range of possible outcomes with the probability of each result occurring.

One simple example of a Monte Carlo Simulation is to consider calculating the probability of rolling two standard dice. There are 36 combinations of dice rolls. Based on this, you can manually compute the probability of a particular outcome. Using a Monte Carlo Simulation, you can simulate rolling the dice 10,000 times (or more) to achieve more accurate predictions.