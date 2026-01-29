5 ways to achieve data quality with a Medallion architecture

The fundamental challenge in modern data management is not simply common data integration techniques—the act of moving and combining data—but rather ensuring data quality.
While integration makes data available, it often just transfers the mess. Medallion Data Architecture’s multi-layered approach moves beyond integration to implement essential quality gates, ensuring data is progressively cleansed, validated and trustworthy as it moves from its raw state to consumption-ready analytics.
Medallion Data Architecture (MDA) is the best, quality-focused approach, designed to solve the significant challenges organizations face in becoming data-driven.
MDA is a data design pattern that organizes data into distinct, layered zones—Bronze, Silver and Gold—throughout the entire data lifecycle. This cycle progresses from data ingestion to data transformation, data aggregation to data consumption.
This approach is designed to overcome the limitations of simple integration such as extract, transform and load (ETL). In this case, excessive time is spent on data cleaning due to inconsistent data quality, which ultimately hinders the ability to extract actionable insights. The architecture’s layered structure is what progressively improves data quality and structure, directly addressing the failings of traditional methods.
This cohesive framework, often supported by systems like IBM watsonx.data®, achieves key objectives that surpass basic integration, including achieving high-quality, repeatable data products, enhanced governance across data zones and maximizing data value by enabling the organization to move from struggling with data to making data-driven decisions.
While traditional ETL primarily focuses on moving data efficiently from a source to a target, the Medallion Architecture is built specifically to improve data quality at every step. The 5 points presented further ahead detail how MDA’s Bronze, Silver and Gold layers systematically solve the structural and accuracy problems common in classic ETL processes:
In a traditional ETL system, data is often changed while it’s moving before it even reaches the final data storage. This “in-flight” process has its own risk: if there’s a mistake in the transformation rules, the original, raw source file is often lost or overwritten. Finding an error later means that you might have difficulty to recheck the original data, making it hard to fix the core problem.
The Medallion Architecture avoids this risk entirely by using the “Bronze layer” (Raw Data) as a safe, immutable source. This layer preserves the original data exactly as it was received, separating the cleaning process from the initial data loading. This guarantees that the original source file is always available to restart the cleaning or validate the results, giving us complete data confidence.
The “Transform” step (T) in traditional ETL is often only a structural job: converting data types, applying simple filters and aligning columns to fit the destination format. Because ETL focuses only on this alignment, it often fails to fix deep semantic quality problems—issues related to the actual meaning and identity of the data.
The “Silver layer”—cleansed, structured and enriched data—of the Medallion Architecture is where this critical, deeper work occurs. Instead of just moving data, the Silver Layer is dedicated to active data correction, standardization and entity resolution. This process unifies conflicting records (like duplicate customer IDs) into a single, trusted “golden record,” meaning you fix the actual business identity of the data. This focus on true integrity goes far beyond simple structural alignment.
A major problem with traditional data handling is that it allows different teams to calculate key metrics, like sales or churn rate, using slightly different formulas using separate tools. This decentralization creates immediate inconsistency in results and causes mistrust across the entire business.
The “Gold layer”—refined, business data—of the Medallion Architecture is designed to end this confusion. It acts as the certified single source of truth, enforcing the final, correct business logic. All critical metrics are defined and pre-calculated once in this layer, ensuring every consumer—from executive dashboards to data models—is guaranteed to use the same validated definition. This approach solves the organizational quality issue of inconsistency and mistrust.
In traditional ETL systems, a major vulnerability is “schema drift.” This error happens when the original data source suddenly changes its format (for example, a column is removed or a number field becomes a character). Because the transformation occurs early on in the source, these changes can silently break the data definition or load undefined data without being flagged until applications start failing.
In contrast, the Silver and Gold layers of the Medallion Architecture use strict schema enforcement. This feature acts as an active security check: if a record violates the expected structure, the system will instantly quarantine or reject it. This proactive approach ensures that corrupted data is fully blocked at the quality gate, keeping the final analytics-ready Gold layer clean and trustworthy.
In a traditional ETL process, if we find a data error in the reports, tracing the mistake back to its origin. Whether the source data, the transformation code or the load, it is often a significant, difficult effort due to immature traceability. This challenge makes the rapid error diagnosis and accountability hard to enforce.
The Medallion Architecture solves this problem because its layered structure inherently provides end-to-end data lineage. The explicit, structured progression of data from the raw Bronze layer, through the cleaned Silver layer and into the final Gold layer guarantees that any final data point can be instantly traced backward through its entire transformation history to its original raw state.
This simple, built-in accountability is essential for quality control, allowing teams to quickly diagnose the root cause of any problem.
The Medallion Architecture fixes mistakes and organizes your information into three clear steps: Bronze, Silver and Gold. This simple setup removes the stress of bad data so you can make fast, smart choices for your business. Ready to see it work? Request a demo of IBM watsonx.data lakehouse to see how we turn raw files into high-quality results you can trust