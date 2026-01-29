5 ways to achieve data quality with a Medallion architecture

Medallion Data Architecture (MDA) is the best, quality-focused approach, designed to solve the significant challenges organizations face in becoming data-driven.

MDA is a data design pattern that organizes data into distinct, layered zones—Bronze, Silver and Gold—throughout the entire data lifecycle. This cycle progresses from data ingestion to data transformation, data aggregation to data consumption.

This approach is designed to overcome the limitations of simple integration such as extract, transform and load (ETL). In this case, excessive time is spent on data cleaning due to inconsistent data quality, which ultimately hinders the ability to extract actionable insights. The architecture’s layered structure is what progressively improves data quality and structure, directly addressing the failings of traditional methods.