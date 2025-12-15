As data-driven decision-making becomes a business norm, data professionals, not surprisingly, are in high demand: According to the 2025 CDO Study by IBM’s Institute for Business Value, nearly half of CDOs (chief data officers) say attracting, developing and retaining talent with advanced data skills is a top strategic challenge.1

Advanced data skill sets, however, can encompass a spectrum of competencies, from programming to analytics to product development. That’s why organizations aren’t just hiring individual data practitioners on an ad hoc basis. They’re building modern data teams.

A data team is a group of people specializing in different tasks and data disciplines to deliver business value. The work of these data professionals includes:

Organizing and improving the quality of unstructured and structured data





Integrating data and eliminating data silos to unlock actionable insights





Helping business stakeholders access those insights





Spearheading analytics that illuminate past performance and forecast future outcomes





Supporting better decision-making and faster artificial intelligence (AI) deployment

But effective data teams don’t materialize out of thin air. Organizations must thoughtfully consider the right roles, structures, priorities and tools necessary to position a modern data team—and by extension, the wider enterprise—for success.