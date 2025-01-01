Data lake solutions

Power your applications, analytics and AI with any data in an open data lakehouse
Meet the latest evolution of watsonx.data

Beyond access: our hybrid, open data lakehouse integrates, enriches, and governs your data.

Data lake and data lakehouse solutions and IBM

Data lakes and data lakehouses provide a centralized repository for managing large data volumes. They serve as a foundation for collecting and analyzing structured, semi-structured and unstructured data in its native format for long-term storage and to drive insights and predictions. Unlike traditional data warehouses, they can process video, audio, logs, texts, social media, sensor data and documents to power apps, analytics and AI. They can also be built as part of a data fabric architecture to provide the right data, at the right time, regardless of where it is resides.

Hadoop-based data lakes were an attempt to address these new workloads, but required hard-to-find skills for developing applications and managing the platforms. Data lakes are largely being supplanted by a new architectural approach called a data lakehouse.
Benefits of an open data lakehouse 
Scale analytics and AI

Reduce cost and time to insight, and enhance confidence and trust in data used for applications, analytics and AI with a modern data architecture. Identify new patterns and trends to improve operations and deliver new offerings.
Simplify and make data accessible

Access existing data lakes and data warehouses on-premises or in the cloud, and integrate them with new data to unlock insights and opportunity with a modern data lakehouse and data fabric approach.
Be agile, efficient, and scalable

Deliver business value and reduce data management complexity. Start small and scale across use cases and deployments (cloud, hybrid and on-premises).
Accelerate time to trusted insights

Control data privacy and security with built-in governance and metadata management. Manage centrally and deploy globally with enterprise-wide governance solutions.
Accelerate deployment and avoid lock-in

Partner with IBM to accelerate deployments across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Support all types of data and use cases with open source, open standards and interoperability with IBM and 3rd party services.
Drive down analytics cost

Take advantage of lower cost compute and storage, and fit-for-purpose analytics engines that dynamically scale up and down pairing the right workload with the right analytic engine.
The IBM data lakehouse approach

Watsonx.data makes it possible for enterprises to scale analytics and AI with a fit-for-purpose data store, built on an open lakehouse architecture, supported by querying, governance and open data formats to access and share data. With watsonx.data, you can connect to data in minutes, quickly get trusted insights and reduce your data warehouse costs. Now available as a service on IBM Cloud and AWS and as containerized software.
IBM watsonx.data

Reduce cost and time to insight and enhance trust and confidence in data and decisions with an open data lakehouse.
Cloudera

IBM and Cloudera have partnered to create industry-leading, enterprise-grade data and AI services using open source ecosystems all designed to achieve faster data and analytics at scale
IBM Db2

Harness the power of transactional, operational and analytic data for mission-critical environments.
IBM Netezza®

Achieve simplicity, scalability, speed and sophistication all deployable as a service, on the cloud and on premises.
Learn about a modern solution to distributed data landscapes: the data lakehouse.
What is Presto?
Learn about the fast and flexible open-source query engine available with watsonx.data.
Today’s data architecture challenges
The real-world challenges organizations are facing with big data today are multi-faceted.
IBM databases on AWS
Tackling AI’s data challenges with IBM databases on AWS.
